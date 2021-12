Republicans were never given a real chance to win Chairman Wallace’s support. Our map was designed to empower New Jersey voters. The final map is the antithesis of that. Our map provided voters, including minority voters, with meaningful opportunities to impact elections and met or exceeded every other standard we were provided. With 5 majority minority districts and 9 districts with a minority voting age population above 30%, the distribution of minority population among all districts accurately reflects the state’s diverse nature.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO