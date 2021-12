If one thing is clear about Rhys Hoskins’ trajectory with the Phillies it’s this: He’s not who he used to be. It may be a strange sentiment to make regarding a 28-year old first baseman, but it’s true. Hoskins is no longer the home run king du jour, as he was in his rookie year in 2017, nor is he the 116-walk, stereotype-defying 2-hole hitter that he was in 2019. And that’s ok.

MLB ・ 21 HOURS AGO