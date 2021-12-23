ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa plant moving part of operation to new location

By Tim Reid
CBS 42
CBS 42
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j2m8g_0dU64RNV00

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A controversial recycling plant is moving a portion of its car crushing operation out of a west Tuscaloosa neighborhood to a new location in Tuscaloosa County.

Neighbors like Linda Greene and Debra Gamble are declaring this news a major victory.  The two are a part of a group that filed a lawsuit against Liberty Recycling complaining about loud noise, explosions, fires and pollution.

Influenza cases on the rise in Alabama

Greene says she is glad the company located on 24th Street is moving the shredder machines used to crush cars to a new location.

“In living it’s not how, but it’s the quality of your life and with Liberty in our community there is no quality of life because there are exposing us to terrible chemicals that cause cancer,” she said. “No neighborhood needs it and they should be in an industrial park.”

District 2 City Councilwoman Raevan Howard says she has fought long and hard and is glad Liberty Recycling is removing what she calls a nuisance.

“So that’s what I fought hard against was to get this nuisance out of my community and to do something better for the residents here, Howard said. “The victory came a few weeks ago when they informed me they were going to be relocating the part of the business that has caused the nuisance.”

Howard says in the past 18 months there have been reports of 40 explosions at the plant and several fires. Liberty Recycling expects to have the car shredder machine operational at the new location by the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Business
Tuscaloosa, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Business
Tuscaloosa, AL
Business
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Government
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
County
Tuscaloosa County, AL
CBS 42

Fire at gas pumps in Cullman rerouting traffic on AL-91

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman Co. Emergency Management Agency reports that traffic is being rerouted at the Colony Exon on AL-91 due to fires at the gas pumps. According to a Facebook post, the Cullman Co. Sheriff is currently rerouting traffic and is advising people to stay away from the area. No other information […]
CULLMAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#Plant#Chemicals#Wiat#Liberty Recycling#Alabama Greene
CBS 42

Alabama tax credit available for new storm shelters

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — A $3,000 state tax credit will be available for homeowners who install a storm shelter after Jan. 1. The program was spearheaded by state Rep. Joe Lovvorn of Auburn, and it’s meant to honor victims of the tornado that killed about two dozen people in Lee County in 2019. Lovvorn says […]
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
CBS 42

Judge orders Alabama prison system to boost staff by 2025

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge who ruled mental health care in Alabama prisons was “horrendously inadequate” has ordered the state to make multiple changes and gave the state a 2025 deadline to boost the number of correctional officers. U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson on Monday issued a sometimes scathing 600-page opinion that often […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy