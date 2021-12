CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man died after he was struck by a vehicle while walking on I-90 Tuesday morning, police said. Police were dispatched around 2 a.m. to the Interstate 90 overpass at Fairfield Avenue. When officers arrived, they discovered a 43-year-old man had exited his vehicle after he was involved in a crash near the Fairfield Avenue overpass.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO