SPOKANE, Wash. — Temperatures are expected to drop to near zero in Spokane and have already dropped below zero for parts of the Inland Northwest. These kinds of temperatures can not only be dangerous to humans, but to our pets as well. In Spokane, high temperatures will likely remain in the teens all this week. High temperatures below 10 degrees are fairly uncommon and haven't happened since November 24, 2010. Lows below zero are less rare. It was March 1, 2019 the last date that saw a sub-zero reading.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 52 MINUTES AGO