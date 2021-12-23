ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Thieves use sledgehammer to break into Empty Stocking Fund warehouse, steal toys

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ue1gN_0dU62sEG00
Thieves use sledgehammer to break into Empty Stocking Fund warehouse, steal toys The Empty Stocking Fund posted a photo on its Facebook page of a large hole that thieves smashed into one of the walls of its warehouse. (PHOTO: Empty Stocking Fund)

ATLANTA — A local organization that helps provide toys for those in need during the holidays has become victim of a Grinch just days before Christmas.

The Empty Stocking Fund posted a photo on its Facebook page of a large hole that thieves smashed into one of the walls of its warehouse.

“The Grinch attempted to steal Christmas by sledge-hammering a giant hole in our warehouse’s cinderblock wall and helping himself to bags and bags of items,” the organization said on the fundraising page it has set up to help replace what was stolen.

“The loss of goods at this point of the season will be significant. The impact to the families yet to serve even more so. Our hearts are heavy,” the Empty Stocking Fund said in its Facebook post.

On its website, The Empty Stocking Fund said it invites parents and guardians of children up to 12 years old to shop for gifts for their children each December.

If you would like to help replace some of what was stolen, CLICK HERE.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

New York personal trainer accused of shooting parents on Christmas morning

HEWLETT HARBOR, N.Y. — A New York-based personal trainer is accused of shooting and seriously injuring his parents on Christmas morning. Dino Tomassetti, 29, of Brooklyn, is charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting his 64-year-old mother in the head. He is also accused of shooting his 65-year-old father in the torso and back, Nassau County police officials said.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
107K+
Followers
81K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy