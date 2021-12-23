ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Japan raises FY2022 GDP growth estimate amid risks to outlook

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B1Qx6_0dU61ouN00

TOKYO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Japan upgraded on Thursday its growth projections for the next fiscal year starting in April, saying it expected gross domestic product (GDP) to hit a record even amid risks from the Omicron variant and supply constraints, Cabinet Office officials said.

The growth projection was raised to 3.2% for fiscal 2022 from a forecast 2.2% real GDP growth seen at a mid-year review in July, helped by a record extra stimulus budget approved by parliament this week.

It would be the fastest growth since fiscal 2010 when the economy grew 3.3% in the aftermath of the global financial crisis. The stimulus spending is expected to push up GDP by 1.5% this fiscal year and 3.6% next fiscal year, the officials said.

But the government sharply downgraded Japan's real GDP estimates to 2.6% in the current fiscal year ending in March from 3.7% previously, as the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic and supply constraints in chip production weigh on the recovery.

Given these factors, the government said the economy's return to pre-pandemic levels will be delayed into the fiscal year-end next March from the previous forecast of by December.

"The economy has shown signs of picking up, so we must ensure the current positive momentum moves to sustainable economic recovery," a Cabinet Office official told reporters.

"We have not yet reached autonomous growth but we're making steady progress to generate a virtuous cycle of growth and wealth distribution."

The revised forecasts were approved by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet on Thursday. It will provide the basis for the fiscal 2022 budget to be compiled on Friday.

Japan's economy, the world's third largest, contracted an annualised 3.6% in the July-September quarter following a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, putting a drag on private consumption that makes up more than half of GDP.

Japan has lagged behind other advanced nations in embarking on exiting crisis-mode stimulus, keeping policymakers under pressure to continue aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Global economy rebounds, but for how long?

The world economy woke up from its pandemic-induced coma in 2021, but between the Omicron variant causing renewed disruptions and persistent inflation pushing central banks to pump the brakes, the outlook is uncertain. "The biggest surprise of 2021 has been the goods-led inflation surge," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a 2022 outlook.
BUSINESS
capitalspectator.com

Strong Rebound Expected For US Q4 GDP Growth As Of 2021’s Close

The year is set to end on a bright note for the upcoming US GDP report for the fourth quarter, based on several nowcasts. The outlook for early 2022 is shaky, thanks to the spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus. But there’s a relatively high degree of confidence that the end of 2021 will at least provide a tailwind as the country moves into the third calendar year of the pandemic.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ** indicates closing price. All prices as of 18:12 GMT. EQUITIES. GLOBAL - European and Asian stocks inched higher on Tuesday, helped by another record-setting day on Wall Street and after Britain and France held off from imposing more COVID curbs before year-end. The MSCI world...
STOCKS
Reuters

U.S. natgas futures edge down on lower demand forecasts

Dec 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged lower on Tuesday on forecasts for milder weather and less heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected. On their second-to-last trading day as the front-month, gas futures fell 0.5 cent, or 0.1%, to settle at $4.055 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Monday, the contact rose nearly 9% to $4.060, registering its highest close since Dec. 3.
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacqueline Wong
Person
Fumio Kishida
Reuters

Australia shares set to open higher; NZ rises

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open higher on Wednesday, as investors look to shrug off the impact caused by Omicron-driven economic disruptions, while strong oil prices are expected to propel domestic energy stocks higher. The local share price index futures rose 0.5%, an 88.3-point discount to...
ECONOMY
Reuters

European stocks close at five-week high as Wall Street shares trade mixed

WASHINGTON/MILAN, Dec 28 (Reuters) - European stocks rose on Tuesday while Wall Street shares were mixed after another record-setting open on Wall Street as investors shrugged off concerns over Omicron-driven travel disruptions and store closures. Asset classes from oil to equities have clawed back losses from late November, when the...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Domestic Product#Real Gdp#Economic Stimulus#Omicron#Cabinet Office
The Guardian

Global financial markets brace for a bumpy ride in 2022

Financial markets are poised for a bumpy ride in 2022 in the face of soaring inflationary pressure, rising interest rates and ongoing disruption to international supply chains caused by the Omicron variant of coronavirus, experts have said. Analysts and financial investors said Omicron’s emergence had raised the prospect of a...
MARKETS
CNN

This is your brain on inflation

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — Snarled supply chains, rising energy costs and skyrocketing...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Japan earmarks record military spending in draft FY2022/23 budget

TOKYO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Japan will earmark a record annual military outlay of 5.37 trillion yen ($47.05 billion) in the new fiscal year starting in April, according to a copy of the government's initial budget draft reviewed by Reuters on Thursday. The fiscal year 2022 budget plan is expected...
POLITICS
forexlive.com

Japan has boosted its GDP forecasts, as expected

Cabinet Office officials. The growth projection for fiscal 2022 was raised to 3.2% from a forecast 2.2% real GDP growth seen in the mid-year review in July. if 3.2% is hit it'd be the fastest growth since fiscal 2010 (the economy bounced back from the GFC with +3.3%) stimulus spending...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Reuters

Spain's GDP upward revision fuels uncertainty on real growth momentum

MADRID, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Spain's economy grew 2.6% in the third quarter, faster than an 2% initial estimate, driven by higher than expected household consumption, the INE statistics institute revealed, although annual growth may still fall short of the government's target. Summer is the key quarter for the tourism-dependent...
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

Japan raises fiscal 2022 GDP growth forecast to 3.2%

Japan’s government slashed the current fiscal 2021 real GDP growth forecast from 3.7%, down from 2.6% as estimated in July. However, for fiscal 2022 starting April, real GDP growth forecast was upgraded from 2.2% to 3.2%. That would be the fastest growth rate since fiscal 2020 with GDP hitting a record JPY 556.8T.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Austrian central bank keeps growth outlook stable but sees Omicron risk

VIENNA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Austria's central bank on Wednesday kept its growth forecast for next year barely changed but did not factor in the possible effects of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, which it said represent a "significant downside risk". The country's conservative-led government is meeting on Wednesday morning to...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Japan finalizes plans for biggest-ever budget for FY2022 – Nikkei

Japan's government reportedly finalizes an annual budget for the next fiscal year from April, the Nikkei Asian Review reports on Wednesday. The Japanese daily said It would be the largest-ever budget on record, totaling around 107.6 trillion yen ($942.8 billion). Separately, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was speaking on wages and...
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

UK GDP growth finalized at 1.1% qoq in Q3

UK Q3 GDP growth was finalized at 1.1% qoq, revised down from first estimate of 1.3% increased. The level of GDP remained -1.5% below pre-coronavirus level in Q4 2019. Net borrowing position with the rest of the world lowered to -4.3% of GDP from Q2’s -2.4%. Full release here.
ECONOMY
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Sputter Coater Market Outlook 2022 Huge Growth Approved By || ULVAC (Japan), Quorum Technologies (UK), Buhler (Switzerland)

The Global Sputter Coater Market Report conveys an intensive layout of the market structure of the Sputter Coater market and furthermore offers an entire vision of the present market summary. The Global Sputter Coater Market report shields the key districts, distinctive market circumstances alongside different settings that incorporate efficiency, demand, supply, and development rate over the figure time of 2031.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

China revises 2020 GDP growth down slightly to 2.2% YoY – NBS

China has revised down its 2020 annualized Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth to 2.2%, vs. 2.3% registered previously, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a notice on Friday. No further details are provided on the same. AUD/USD is off the highs, under pressure around 0.7175, little affected by...
ECONOMY
yicaiglobal.com

China Trims 2020 GDP Growth to 2.2% From 2.3%

(Yicai Global) Dec. 17 -- China has revised down growth in its gross domestic product last year to 2.2 percent from 2.3 percent, according to final data the National Bureau of Statistics published today. GDP was scaled down by CNY241.9 billion (USD37.98 billion) to CNY101.36 trillion (USD15.92 trillion), the NBS...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

257K+
Followers
259K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy