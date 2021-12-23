ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

U.S. SEC rejects Apple bid to block shareholder proposal on forced labor -letter

By Stephen Nellis
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21WX2C_0dU61V5S00

(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has declined an effort by Apple Inc to skip a shareholder proposal asking the iPhone maker to provide greater transparency in its efforts to keep forced labor out of its supply chain.

A group of shareholders earlier this year asked Apple’s board to prepare a report on how the company protects workers in its supply chain from forced labor. The request for information covered the extent to which Apple has identified suppliers and sub-suppliers that are a risk for forced labor, and how many suppliers Apple has taken action against.

In a letter from the SEC reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday, regulators denied Apple’s move to block the proposal, saying that “it does not appear that the essential objectives of the proposal have been implemented” so far.

The letter means that Apple will have to face a vote on the proposal at its annual shareholder meeting next year, barring a deal with the shareholders who made it.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

American lawmakers last week passed a bill banning imports from China’s Xinjiang region over concerns about forced labor.

“There’s rightfully growing concern at all levels of government about the concentration camp-like conditions for Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims living under Chinese government rule,” Vicky Wyatt, campaign director for SumOfUs, a group supporting the shareholder proposal, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Apple routinely asks the SEC to skip shareholder proposals, and the requests are granted about half the time.

The SEC also denied Apple’s request to skip a shareholder proposal that would give investors more information about the company’s use of non-disclosure agreements.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Court says Intel can contest parts of Qualcomm mobile patents

(Reuters) - Intel Corp got a new chance to challenge two Qualcomm Inc smartphone patents on Tuesday, when a U.S. appeals court held that a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office tribunal had wrongly rejected Intel's arguments that parts of the patents were invalid. The two rulings by the U.S. Court...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forced Labor#Shareholder Meeting#Sec#Apple Inc#American#Uyghurs#Turkic Muslims#Chinese
Reuters

U.S. SEC rejects Valkyrie, Kryptoin bitcoin trusts

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission vetoed two proposals to offer bitcoin exchange-traded funds, dealing a blow to market participants who had hoped the agency would green light the effort after approving futures-backed bitcoin funds in October. In a notice dated Wednesday, the markets regulator said...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
MarketRealist

Is Apple Using Forced Labor to Make Its Products? Time Will Tell

Apple shareholders want to make sure that the company doesn’t use forced labor to produce its iPhones, iPads, iMacs, and other products. Is Apple using forced labor?. An investigation in May by The Information found that seven of Apple’s suppliers were linked to forced labor of a Muslim minority group in the Xinjiang region of China. Uyghurs are a mainly Muslim Turkic ethnic group that predominately live in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Regions of Northwest China.
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. SEC allows Apple shareholder's push for details on non-disclosure

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has denied Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) bid to exclude a shareholder proposal that would require the company to inform investors about its use of non-disclosure agreements and other concealment clauses, according to a document viewed by Reuters. The move...
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

SEC denies Apple's bid to keep employee non-disclosure agreements secret

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The US Securities and Exchange Commission says Apple's shareholders will be allowed to vote on how the company should report its use of non-disclosure agreements with employees and concealment contract clauses.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

U.S. SEC to propose rule restricting how corporate executives trade their companies' own stock

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday will propose a plan that would restrict how corporate executives trade their companies' own stock and boost transparency. The market regulator's trading plan rule changes would mandate that company executives disclose the existence and modifications of such agreements....
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

Nike Executives Funneled Money To Democrat Who Just Blocked Uyghur Forced Labor Bill

Several top Nike executives funneled more than $60,000 to the re-election campaign of Democratic Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden over the course of just 16 days in September. On Wednesday evening, Wyden blocked the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act which the House passed unanimously Tuesday and the Senate was expected to overwhelmingly approve. President Joe Biden vowed to sign the bill once passed by both chambers and work with Congress to “ensure global supply chains are free of forced labor,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

U.S. SEC to tighten insider trading rules, propose money market fund changes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday will propose tightening a legal safe-harbor that allows corporate insiders to trade in the company’s shares, and other rules to improve the resilience of money market funds. The agency will also propose rules to fix problems...
ECONOMY
Street.Com

Apple Staffer's Retaliation Claim Investigated by U.S. Labor Agency: Reports

Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report is under investigation by the Department of Labor for allegedly retaliating against a former engineering staffer, who reported workplace-health concerns at the tech giant, media reports say. A former senior engineering program manager at Apple, Ashley Gjovik, has filed a complaint, according to...
BUSINESS
mactrast.com

U.S. Labor Department Opens Whistleblower Retaliation Investigation Into Apple

The United States Labor Department has launched a whistleblower retaliation investigation focused on Apple, says a report from Financial Times. Financial Times says that former Apple employee Ashley Gjovik, 35, had been a senior engineering program manager for six years at Apple when she was fired in September for allegedly leaking confidential information.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

257K+
Followers
259K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy