Rams brighten kids' holidays by distributing toys at Spark of Love event

The Los Angeles Rams brightened the holidays for many children by distributing toys at a spark of Love event outside SoFi stadium in Inglewood on Wednesday.

"With our partners KABC, giving back to the youth this holiday season is really important to us. Making sure that they go home with presents for the holidays is a big, big priority for the organization," said Katelyn Baker with the Rams.

To donate to Spark of Love go to:

About 8,000 students in Inglewood Unified School District started their fall semester Monday, and students at Worthington Elementary school were greeted by Los Angeles Rams mascot.