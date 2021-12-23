ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vineland, NJ

NJ officials: Suspect identified in backhoe rampage, fatal police-involved shooting

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k0Igb_0dU60lDz00

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office has identified the suspect involved in a fatal police-involved shooting Saturday in Vineland.

Officials say 20-year-old Joshua Gonzalez of Millville used a backhoe to flip multiple vehicles and ram into homes in Vineland, New Jersey.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. in the Penn Lincoln Mobile Home Park between Brandywine Drive and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Officials say Sgt. Louis Platania of the Vineland Police Department fired his service weapon, killing Gonzalez.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:48 p.m.

Sometime before the fatal shooting, witnesses reported seeing Gonzalez traveling around the neighborhood in a backhoe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wYQDh_0dU60lDz00

Pictured: A backhoe is seen in Vineland, New Jersey on December 18, 2021.

RELTAED: Video shows backhoe driver going on weekend rampage before fatal police-involved shooting

Three Vineland police officers sustained minor injuries during the incident. They have since been treated and released.

Comments / 5

 

