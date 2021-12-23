ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew Judon, J.C. Jackson, Matthew Slater Earn Pro Bowl Selections For Patriots

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 5 days ago

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots will send three players to the 2022 Pro Bowl, with Matthew Judon, J.C. Jackson and Matthew Slater earning selections on Wednesday night.

This is Judon’s third straight Pro Bowl nod, and his first with the Patriots. Jackson, meanwhile, is a Pro Bowler for the first time in his career while Slater extends his record for the most special teams Pro Bowl selections with his tenth.

All three players are certainly worthy of playing in the exhibition, which will be held in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 6.

Judon has been a big hit in his first season in New England, registering a career-high 12.5 sacks in 14 games so far. That ties him with Chandler Jones and Mike Vrabel for the most sacks in a season under Bill Belichick.

Jackson earns his first Pro Bowl berth after picking off seven passes in New England’s first 14 games, which is the second-most in the NFL behind Trevon Diggs’ 10 interceptions for the Cowboys. Jackson has the most interceptions since entering the NFL in 2018 with 24 picks.

Slater is heading to the Pro Bowl for the tenth time in his career, and has moved out of a tie with John Hannah (who went to nine Pro Bowls) for sole possession for the second-most Pro Bowl selections in franchise history. (Tom Brady obviously owns that record with 14 selections.) A staple on the New England special teams unit since being drafted in the fifth round in 2008, Slater has been New England’s special teams captain every year since 2011. He was selected to his first Pro Bowl that season, and has earned a nod every year since, outside of 2018.

CBS Boston

