The short answer is yes. Pay good players when you can, especially if you’re a financial behemoth like the Los Angeles Dodgers. But the longer answer is … undecided. According to reports, the Dodgers expressed interest in Atlanta Braves free agent Freddie Freeman shortly before the lockout went into effect. And the connection made a ton of sense. LA had just lost two very good players and are in danger of losing two more when transactions are permitted once again, so why not upgrade with Freeman at first base and just shift the infield around a bit?

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO