President Joe Biden, speaking at a meeting of the nation’s governors about the never-ending and again-surging pandemic on Monday, said, "There is no federal solution. This gets solved at a state level." This is something that, like anything else a political figure of any sort of stature says in this polarized age, enraged a lot of people and pleased a great many other people. Except, contrary to how such things usually go, it enraged the people who might normally support President Biden and pleased those who hate almost everything he says and does.

