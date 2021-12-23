McNeil gets hot, sparks West Virginia past Penguins 82-52

West Virginia is an ideal place if you are looking for a lower cost of living (about 5.6% below the national average in general). An average home here is more than 30% below the national average. The state is not only famous for its breathtaking outdoor activities, such as mountaineering, water rafting, and more, but it also has an undeniably rich history. Though debatable, the Mountain State state once housed the largest 500-year-old Sycamore Tree. And in it, you can also find the oldest and largest Native American Burial grounds. Ultimately, if you are looking for a place that will inspire your artistic side for photography, painting, and literature, then West Virginia is one of the best places to be. That’s why we have here 50 West Virginia facts for you to learn more about this lovely state.

