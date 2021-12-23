ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

McNeil gets hot, sparks West Virginia past Penguins 82-52

Huron Daily Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Sean McNeil hit four 3-pointers in five minutes, two in a 14-0 run when he scored the last eight points, and West Virginia raced past Youngstown State in the second half for an 82-52 win on Wednesday night. McNeil, who only attempted one shot...

www.michigansthumb.com

