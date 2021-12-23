ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

ecial Report w/ Bret Baier -Wednesday, December 22

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Outnumbered - Wednesday, December 22

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
Fox News

The Ingraham Angle - Wednesday, December 15

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 26

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bret Baier
Primetimer

Bret Baier lashes out at Fox News criticism: "The biggest, the loudest critics of Fox are not ones who watch Fox"

Appearing on Fox News' MediaBuzz, Baier -- now considered the face of Fox News' news operation after Chris Wallace's exit -- blasted critics like Don Lemon who said Fox News should no longer be considered a news operation and shouldn't be called on at White House news briefings. “I think that there’s emotion at play, there’s an effort figure out an angle at play,” Baier said. “The biggest, the loudest critics of Fox are not ones who watch Fox, and see the difference between Special Report and Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson. Anybody who watches sees the difference.”
POLITICS
Fox News

Fox News @ Night - Wednesday, December 15

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

Kamala Harris is a 'lying sociopath': Jimmy Failla

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faq#Ecial Report W#Fox News Network#Llc
mediaite.com

Bret Baier Defends Fox’s News Operation: Fox News is One of ‘Only a Few Places’ Where You Can Get ‘Fair Coverage’

Fox News anchor Bret Baier, unquestionably now the face of the network’s news operation in the wake of Chris Wallace’s exit, is defending Fox News against heavy criticism. Appearing on MediaBuzz Sunday, Baier blasted calls from CNN’s Don Lemon and others for Fox News to no longer be called on during the White House press briefing.
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

Fox News Host Abruptly Announces Departure From Network

Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace surprisingly announced on Sunday he is leaving the network, effective immediately. Just two hours after he said goodbye to viewers, CNN confirmed Wallace will join its new CNN+ streaming platform to host a weekday show. Wallace hosted Fox News Channel's Sunday morning show for 18 years.
TV & VIDEOS
mediaite.com

Fox News Disappears Lara Logan From the Air Following Fauci Attack

Following her comments about Dr. Anthony Fauci during a Fox News appearance on Monday, Lara Logan has been noticeably absent from the airwaves this week, having made zero appearances since. “Has Lara Logan been quietly benched by Fox News? All indications are yes,” CNN’s Oliver Darcy pointed out in the...
ENTERTAINMENT
Slate

Who Is the Least Despicable Person on Fox News Now?

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace ended his Sunday interview show this weekend with a big announcement: After 18 years in the host’s chair, he would leave Fox News. “I want to try something new, to go beyond politics, to all the things I’m interested in,” said Wallace, who is headed for a new streaming service from CNN. “I’m ready for a new adventure, and I hope you’ll check it out.” While the announcement was unexpected, Wallace’s departure did not entirely take me by surprise. There’s only so long anyone can stand the burden of being the most credible person at Fox News.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data

Comments / 0

Community Policy