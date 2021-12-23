Grisham building strong bond with 4-star Florida WR

Tyler Grisham stopped by the basketball practice of a talented wide receiver in the 2023 recruiting class.

Lakeland (Fla.) High School 2023 four-star Tyler Williams is starting to build up his relationship with Clemson’s wide receiver coach.

“Really just keep doing what I’m doing,” Williams said regarding Grisham’s message to him. “They don’t really offer a lot of guys fast. They like to recruit you, make sure you feel at home and you feel well coming to the school. He said he likes what he’s seen, that I’m an athlete and really just want to see improvements as the year goes on.”

How does Williams feel about Clemson’s recruitment process?

“That’s a good thing, getting to know me as a person outside of football,” he said. “I want to build a good relationship with the coaches and make sure that I like it and I feel like I’m at home. So, that lets me know that he actually likes what he sees and my production.”

While their relationship is just starting to take off, Williams says that he already views Grisham as a “mentor.”

“Really we’re just building a bond,” he added. “If I have any questions, I’ll ask him.”

Clemson’s history at the wide receiver position and the moniker of “WRU” certainly stands out to Williams. The fact that former Tigers like DeAndre Hopkins, Sammy Watkins, Tee Higgins, Hunter Renfrow and Mike Williams are doing what they are at the next level, kind of speaks for itself.

“That’s a great thing,” Williams said. “Those are some of the top receivers in the league right now. Development-wise, I can tell they came out of college, proven pros around 19-years-old. I know if I go there and I’m under [Grisham’s] wing, I know he’ll improve my skill set to be a top receiver.”

As for Williams, he prides himself on his Yards after catch (YAC), so obviously his speed is a big factor. In the open field, it’ll take more than just one person to bring him down as he’s a threat to score everytime he touches the ball. He runs a 4.5 40-yard dash and is hoping to get that down to 4.4 by the spring. Blocking is another key part of Williams’ game that coaches like about him, he said.

He’s also a dual sport athlete and a very talented basketball player at that.

His basketball future will depend on if he’s able to play both sports at the next level, or if he’ll end up having to ultimately choose one sport. He has an equal love for both of them.

When it comes down to it, what factors is Williams looking for in a school at the next level?

“Really just a good relationship with the coaches,” he said. “I feel like throwing the ball-wise, how many times I get the ball doesn’t really matter.”

Across his junior campaign, Williams caught 18 of 23 targets with 700 yards receiving and 13 total touchdowns.

Williams is ranked as the No. 28 wide receiver prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, while 247Sports ranks him as the No. 32 player at his position in his class.

He’s hopeful that he can make an unofficial visit to Clemson this spring.

