Illinois State

Illinois women's basketball falls to Missouri

 5 days ago

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In Braggin’ Rights Part One, Illinois (5-7) fell to visiting Missouri (11-2) 84-65 after taking an early lead.

The Illini got out to a 17-6 lead thanks to a few three-pointers from Sara Anastasieska and De’Myla Brown. The Tigers had a quick response though, as the scored nine straight to end the first quarter tied and took a 14-point lead into halftime.

Brown led the Illini with 22 points on the game, with 13 rebounds from Kendall Bostic and 6 assists from Adalia McKenzie.

Illinois will be off through Christmas and continue Big Ten play next week when they host Maryland.

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

