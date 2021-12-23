Illinois women’s basketball falls to Missouri

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In Braggin’ Rights Part One, Illinois (5-7) fell to visiting Missouri (11-2) 84-65 after taking an early lead.

The Illini got out to a 17-6 lead thanks to a few three-pointers from Sara Anastasieska and De’Myla Brown. The Tigers had a quick response though, as the scored nine straight to end the first quarter tied and took a 14-point lead into halftime.

Brown led the Illini with 22 points on the game, with 13 rebounds from Kendall Bostic and 6 assists from Adalia McKenzie.

Illinois will be off through Christmas and continue Big Ten play next week when they host Maryland.

