Magic Cookie Bars, Wilderness Lodge

Just in time for the holidays, rumble has announced the rollout of new Lemon Bar cookies, Peppermint Bar cookies, and more. Perfect for last-minute Christmas celebrations, Crumble has a whole lineup of holiday cookies. First up is the Lemon Bar cookie, which consists of a chilled lemon sugar cookie topped with a layer of tart lemon bar filling, all finished with a dusting of powdered sugar. Next up is the Peppermint Bark cookie, which starts with a warm peppermint-flavored chocolate cookie covered in a layer of white chocolate and crunchy candy can pieces. Other options include the chain's signature Gingersnap, the Birthday Cake (Christmas) cookie, the Sticky Bun cookie, or a classic Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie.
