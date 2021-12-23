ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID Steals The Show As Arvada Center Cancels The Remaining Performances Of ‘Elf’

By Conor McCue
 5 days ago

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – An uptick in breakthrough COVID-19 cases is taking a toll on the arts community. From Broadway to the Denver metro area, venues are canceling or postponing performances almost every day. After months of preparation, the cast and crew of “Elf: The Musical” was prepared to wow crowds at the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities throughout a final stretch of sold-out shows, but Thursday, COVID-19 quite literally stole the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fSj99_0dU5wy8W00

(credit: Arvada Center)

“It really was the only choice we had,” said Philip Sneed, president, and CEO.

Late last week, the Arvada Center decided to cancel the final nine performances of the musical after 14 cast members, all of whom were vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19. According to Sneed, those individuals are currently quarantining.

“A number of the out-of-town actors are going to miss the holidays with their families because they’re going to be stuck here in quarantine,” Sneed said.

The Arvada Center is among many arts venues around the country struggling with a rise in COVID-19 cases. In New York, the Rockettes and Broadway shows have called off performances, and this week the Denver Center for the Performing Arts announced it was canceling performances of “The Lion King” at The Buell Theatre .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ix4JD_0dU5wy8W00

(credit: Denver Center for Performing Arts)

“Holiday production revenue is really important for theaters, for ballet, for all performing arts organizations,” Sneed said.

According to Sneed, his cancellations could lead to a loss of ticket revenue just under $250,000. Luckily, in the last year, they’ve received a lot of financial help from federal programs, such as the Paycheck Protection Program and the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant.

“So, this amount, although unfortunate, is not going to cause us to cut budget or lay off staff or do salary reductions of furloughs,” he said.

What it will do is add more uncertainty into the mix for one of the hardest-hit industries by this pandemic. Sneed said he’s hopeful the Arvada Center will be able to put on the shows scheduled for next month.

“Of course, we hope things get better, but there aren’t any good reasons that things are going to get better by mid-January,” Sneed said. “I think everybody thinks it’s likely to get worse.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MhQni_0dU5wy8W00

(credit: CBS)

Anyone who bought a ticket to “Elf” can get a full refund or donate the cost of their ticket to the Arvada Center.

When shows were canceled early in the pandemic, patrons donated several hundred thousand dollars’ worth of tickets to the venue, though Sneed does not expect that kind of response this time.

CBS Denver

More Performances Of ‘The Lion King’ Canceled At Denver Center For The Performing Arts

DENVER (CBS4) – Those hoping to see “The Lion King” at The Buell Theatre will have to wait a few more days. The Denver Center for the Performing Arts announced performances on Dec. 28 and Dec. 29, both at 7:30 p.m., were canceled. The DCPA says performances are scheduled to resume on Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m. (credit: Denver Center for the Performing Arts) “We apologize for the disappointment and inconvenience this causes ticket holders, but the safety of our guests and The Lion King company remains our number one priority,” the DCPA stated. Those with tickets for Tuesday and Wednesday will be refunded. Those customers should receive information about refunds in their email. Those who bought tickets through a third party are suggested to contact that company directly. Days before Christmas, COVID-19 cases were detected within the company of The Lion King at The Buell Theatre in Denver — forcing organizers to cancel performances through the day after Christmas.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Zoo Lottery For ‘Free Day’ In January Now Open

DENVER (CBS4) — The lottery for the Denver Zoo’s free day on Jan. 7, 2022 is officially open until Thursday, Dec. 30. (credit: CBS) “To provide the best experience for all of our guests, we are offering a limited number of tickets for each Free Day, using an online lottery system,” officials stated online. “Anyone who wants to attend a Free Day must register online during the open lottery period for a chance to obtain up to five vouchers for its corresponding Free Day. Best of luck, and hope to see you this year!” There are six other free days at the zoo. Click here for more information and to join the lottery: https://community.denverzoo.org
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Community Helps Celebrate 55th Year Of Kwanzaa

DENVER (CBS4) — Every year starting on Dec. 26, groups across Denver gather to re-ignite the spirit of Kwanzaa. Kwanzaa, which celebrates African American culture, is based on the Swahili phrase matunda ya kwanza (“first fruits”). The holiday is now in its 55th year, and that is monumental for Thedora Jackson. She beamed with pride as she sat down with CBS4’s Mekialaya White to discuss the anniversary on Monday afternoon. (credit: CBS) “Kwanzaa centers around a feast table of harvest. We want that togetherness, that solidarity in the community,” she started. As the Executive Director of the Kwanzaa Committee of Denver, she’s enjoyed many...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Father Says Tattoo Artist Alicia Cardenas Was Among 5 Killed In Shooting Spree In Denver & Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A crime spree that started with deadly shootings in Denver Monday didn’t end until five people were killed, including the suspect. On Tuesday, a mourning father visited a growing memorial outside Sol Tribe Tattoo, telling CBS4 that one of the victims was his daughter, Alicia Cardenas. (credit: CBS) Cardenas, 44, was the owner of Sol Tribe Tattoo, her father said. The website says she opened the business with shop manager Kevin Strawbridge from the Twisted Sol location in Denver’s Capital Hill. “If the person walked in and started hassling the help, she would have been right up front,” Alfredo Cardenas...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Misery Map: 92 Flights Through Denver International Airport Canceled Monday After Christmas

DENVER (CBS4) — On Monday morning, Denver International Airport had more than 50 flight canceled — that’s more than any other airport in the country. According to Flight Aware, on Monday morning, Seattle’s airport had 42 cancelations, followed by Minneapolis/St. Paul with 41 and Orlando with 40. A few hours later, Denver’s number of canceled flights went up to 92. Delays fluctuated throughout the day at airports across the country. If you are flying through DIA, or picking up or dropping off travelers, check flydenver.com for the latest.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Loveland Ski Area Welcomes New Patrol Puppy ‘Otis’

(CBS4) — The high volume of snow hitting the mountains recently is beautiful to see, but it can also be quite dangerous. At Loveland Ski Area, the ski patrol is adding a new member to help keep people safe — Otis! He’s three and half months old — and joins Zuma and Bandit as a rescue dog for the resort. (credit: Loveland Ski Area) His handler took Otis out for his first powder day — taking a ride on the lifts and having some fun on the mountain. While Otis is adorable — it’s always best to play it safe so you’re not meeting him in a dangerous situation.  
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Christmas Eve Tamales Are A Tradition For Many Latino Families

DENVER (CBS4)– Dozens of Coloradans waited in line on Christmas Eve to get their share of tamales from a North Denver staple. (credit: CBS) “Just came to grab a few tamales,” said George Garcia. “It’s always nice to just carry on traditions and to follow them.” While many Latino families choose to make their own tamales, those who aren’t able to rely on restaurants like La Casita off of 35th and Tejon. For many Latino families, tamales are a Christmas must-have. Theodore Talamantez grew up making tamales with his family since he was a kid, but this year he wasn’t able to because he...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Museum Of Nature And Science Has Big Plans For Anonymous $25 Million Donation

DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Museum of Nature and Science is a staple in our state and a hub for exploring and learning. This holiday season, the museum is receiving the largest donation it ever has: $25 million from an anonymous donor. (credit: CBS) The museum’s president and CEO says they’re just amazed by this generosity and vision. The money will be used to vastly expand the museum’s capacity for collections conservation. (credit: CBS) Ten percent of the funds, or $2.5 million will go directly to the museum for staffing, equipment and launch activities. The other 90% will establish an endowment fund.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Rescue Mission Hosts Holiday Party With Special Dinner

DENVER (CBS4)– Thursday was the day to spread holiday cheer at the Denver Rescue Mission. About 300 meals were served for the annual Christmas banquet. (credit: CBS) The meal and holiday party were for the men, women and families experiencing homelessness. The meals of turkey, ham and all the trimmings were served with pie for dessert. (credit: CBS) “We couldn’t do what we do without the support of all our donors, and the Denver community as a whole,” said Nicole Tschetter with the Denver Rescue Mission. (credit: CBS) The chef created about 1,500 holiday meals to serve over the weekend.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

North High Latinx Students Create Poetry Book Highlighting Struggles Of Gentrification

DENVER (CBS4)– In classroom 165A at North High School in Denver, a group of Latinx students are having conversations that are sometimes difficult to have. (credit: CBS) “Especially being Brown you have more doubt being put in you growing up,” said Bernadette Moreno, a sophomore at the school. The students are sharing their stories of pain and beauty, through a poetry book they recently created called “Our Sacred Community.” The book highlights what it was like for Latinx students growing up in the Northside as it was gentrifying. “The people around me are always frowned upon and looked at in a negative manner,” said...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Families Line Up For ‘Brother Jeff’s Toy Drive’ On Christmas Eve

DENVER (CBS4) — Witnesses say there were hundreds of people in line on Christmas Eve to pick out presents from a local toy drive in Denver. (credit: Eric Armas) “Brother Jeff’s Cultural Center partnered with Montbello Walks, Pam Jiner, DPS Board-members Auontai Anderson, Scott Esserman, Michelle Quattlebaum, Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca and lots of volunteers,” officials stated on Facebook. “We gave away thousands of FREE holiday toys. We will give hundreds more on Christmas Eve.”
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
36K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

