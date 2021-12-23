ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Philadelphia congresswoman carjacked at gunpoint in broad daylight

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA US congresswoman has had her car and possessions snatched from her at gunpoint in a daylight carjacking in the city of Philadelphia. Mary Gay Scanlon's government phone and ID were among belongings that the two robbers took. The Democrat was not injured, her office said. The FBI is...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 23

Brent Marcus
5d ago

This makes me smile. Poetic justice and karma. It's unfortunate she wasn't pistol whipped during the carjacking. Democrats love criminals, it's good she got to spend quality time with them.

Reply
2
Related
CBS Philly

Man, 4 Teens In Custody After US Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon’s Carjacked Vehicle Recovered In Delaware, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Delaware State Police have recovered the SUV belonging to U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon in Newark after the congressmember was carjacked at gunpoint in South Philly on Wednesday. Five suspects are in custody, one of them 19-years-old and the rest under the age of 16. According to Delaware State Police, the four juvenile suspects were charged Thursday. Josiah Brown, 19, will be formally charged by federal authorities. A 15-year-old male was charged with receiving stolen property over $1,500, resisting arrest, and two counts of criminal mischief. The remaining juveniles – ages 13, 14 and 16 – each face a...
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Gay Scanlon
Person
Jim Kenney
Person
Brendan Boyle
firststateupdate.com

Carjacked Congesswoman Update, Three Of Five Suspects Released On Unsecured Bond, FBI Investigating

Delaware State Police have arrested five individuals from Wilmington for receiving stolen property and related charges after they were located in Pennsylvania Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon’s stolen vehicle Wednesday night, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchel. Hatchel said on December 22, 2021, at approximately 8:18 p.m.,...
DELAWARE STATE
Black Enterprise

Illinois State Senator Kimberly Lightford And Husband Carjacked At Gunpoint

Illinois Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford and husband Eric McKennie were carjacked at gunpoint Tuesday night for their Mercedes SUV. According to ABC7 Chicago, multiple shots were fired, and the carjackers got away with the car, but Lightford and McKennie were unharmed. Just before 10 p.m., three masked people in a Dodge Durango held the couple at gunpoint and split up, taking both cars with them.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Philly

1-Year-Old Child Reunited With Family After Being In Backseat During Carjacking In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating two carjackings in Philadelphia overnight on Monday, including one where a 1-year-old child was in the backseat. Luckily, he was reunited with her mother, but as we’ve seen in the past some of these carjackings have had worse endings. These carjackings took place less than a week after multiple suspects were arrested for carjacking Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon. It’s a trend that’s headed in the wrong direction. “Everything has gotten out of control,” said Chinita Bradshaw with the group Philly Truce. Police reported 220 carjackings in 2019, then that number jumped to 341 last year. In 2021,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police: Man Shot In Back Of Head, Killed In Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot in the back of the head and killed in Philadelphia’s Kensington section on Wednesday afternoon, police say. The shooting occurred on the 3000 block of Ruth Street around 1:30 p.m. The man was pronounced dead on the scene by a medic at 1:40 p.m., according to police. No arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Philadelphia#Carjackings#Fbi#Acura#Democratic#Cbs News#The Wall Street Journal#Mercedes Suv
CBS Philly

Suspect Arrested After North Philadelphia Shooting Leaves Man Hospitalized

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 42-year-old man was shot once in the chest in North Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon, police say. The shooting occurred around 11 a.m. on the  2100 block of Glenwood Avenue. Police say the man was transported to Temple University Hospital by a private vehicle and placed in critical but stable condition. An arrest was made and a weapon was recovered, according to police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Overnight Shootings In North Philadelphia Leave 2 Men Dead, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating two overnight shootings that left two men dead. These happened in the North Philadelphia area half an hour apart Tuesday night. According to the department, a man was shot in the head around 11 p.m. along North Front Street in the Feltonville section. Officers found the victim in the drivers seat of a parked car. Police are checking several surveillance cameras from businesses in the area. About a half hour later, a 32-year-old man was killed in the city’s Lawncrest neighborhood. Police said he was shot multiple times in his chest and torso. The victim was found lying on the sidewalk along Rosalie Street. Investigators said cameras in the area show two suspects wearing dark clothing, getting out of a dark colored SUV, before shooting the victim. No arrests have been made in either shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Man Shot During Broad-Daylight Attempted Carjacking In Bucktown

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot during an attempted carjacking in Bucktown in broad daylight Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened at 12:10 p.m. As CBS 2’s Meredith Barack reported, neighbors said the man was getting into a white Infiniti parked in the 2000 block of West Shakespeare Avenue, off Damen Avenue, when he was shot in the attempted carjacking. We are told the man is a local restaurant owner, and he is expected to recover after being shot in the leg. Two men came up to him, and at least one fired a gun. Shortly after the incident, police tape surrounded the...
COOK COUNTY, IL
dsp.delaware.gov

5 Suspects in Custody After Congresswoman’s Stolen Vehicle Located- Newark

Newark- The Delaware State Police have taken 5 suspects into custody after they were located inside of a stolen vehicle, belonging to Congresswoman Scanlon. The 2017 Blue Acura MDX which was stolen out of Philadelphia, PA earlier today in an armed carjacking incident was located at 2800 Fashion Center Boulevard, Newark at approximately 9:00 p.m. this evening. The suspects were transported back to Delaware State Police Troop 2 for processing. The investigation is on-going and additional details will be released once it becomes available.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

West Philadelphia Shooting Leaves 1 In Critical Condition, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 40-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in the head Saturday afternoon, according to Philadelphia police. The shooting happened in the 100 block of North Yewdall Street. The department said the victim was shot once in the head by an unknown suspect. Police took him to the hospital, where he is in critical conditon. There have been no arrests, but there was a weapon recovered at the scene. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Woman arrested by police after TSA catches her with a handgun in her coat pocket at a Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA—A North Carolina woman was arrested by police after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers detected a handgun inside her coat pocket at a Philadelphia International Airport security checkpoint on Tuesday, Dec. 21. “It’s the busy holiday travel period and it’s no time to be toting a gun to the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy