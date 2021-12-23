North Las Vegas police seek missing teen

North Las Vegas police are asking for help from the community finding a missing 15-year-old girl last seen on Dec. 15.

Authorities say Na’Laya Garry was last seen near her home on Palmilla Street, not far from Tropical Parkway and Decatur Boulevard.

According to detectives, the search for Garry was upgraded from a "runaway" case to "missing" due to "suspicious circumstances."

She is described by police as being around five feet tall and weighing around 105 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, blue jeans, and black, white and grey vans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.

