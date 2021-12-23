ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark Mayor Baraka tests positive for COVID-19

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka says that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Baraka wrote on Twitter that he tested positive on Tuesday.

“Thankfully my wife and son tested negative,” the mayor wrote.

He says that he is not experiencing any symptoms and that he will be retested on Friday and on Monday.

RELATED: Newark mayor reinstates indoor mask mandate for city as COVID-19 cases increase

“I thank everyone for your well wishes. Please wear your masks and get vaccinated,” Baraka wrote.

It was just on Monday that Baraka signed an executive order reinstating an indoor mask mandate.

Newark has seen around 47,000 cases of the virus to date.

Comments / 17

E-Man
5d ago

Have you noticed that all of a sudden these democrat politicians are getting Covid. They are lying. They are trying to push the so-called vaccine shot and boosters.

Reply
14
Darnal Smith
5d ago

how can we follow fully vaccinated plus booster shot ppl who are still (and in my opinion, the main ones) catching and spreading this covid virus?🤷‍♀️

Reply(1)
3
Glenda Funderburk
5d ago

I wish the government would stop lying to America people I have two people that I know that got vaccinated twice plus the booster shot and have heart problems I have a mother-in-law that had it and she was fully vaccinated can't Pace voicemail still sick from time to time I have a girlfriend fully vaccinated and she's very sick and sick for three weeks now

Reply
2
 

