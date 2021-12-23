Newark Mayor Baraka tests positive for COVID-19

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka says that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Baraka wrote on Twitter that he tested positive on Tuesday.

“Thankfully my wife and son tested negative,” the mayor wrote.

He says that he is not experiencing any symptoms and that he will be retested on Friday and on Monday.

“I thank everyone for your well wishes. Please wear your masks and get vaccinated,” Baraka wrote.

It was just on Monday that Baraka signed an executive order reinstating an indoor mask mandate.

Newark has seen around 47,000 cases of the virus to date.