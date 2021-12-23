Ex-top aide to Gov. Cuomo out of federal prison, now in halfway house

A former top aide to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo is out of federal prison and now in a halfway house.

Joseph Percoco, of South Salem, was sentenced to six years in prison for taking more than $300,000 in bribes.

The 53-year-old began his sentence in 2019 at the federal facility in Otisville.

He has now been transferred, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.

It is not known where the halfway house is or why Percoco was released from prison.