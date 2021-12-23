ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colombia's Forgotten Alcatraz: The Island Prison Of Gorgona

By Herv? BAR
At the end of October, a presidential candidate stirred up old memories when proposing to send corrupt politicians to Colombia's notorious former island prison of Gorgona. No one took the threat seriously but it did pique interest about a little known part of Colombia's history that could be compared to Alcatraz...

