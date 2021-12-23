ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floods, wildfires, rain in Greenland: 2021's top climate and weather stories

By Rachel Ramirez, Brandon Miller, Bill Weir, CNN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — The climate crisis took a catastrophic toll across the globe in 2021. From the Arctic to Louisiana to China's Henan province, signs that climate change is already altering our weather were everywhere. In the United States, historic flooding trapped and killed residents in submerged basements. In...

AFP

Drought-hit western US walloped by powerful winter storm

A powerful winter storm battered the western United States Monday, dumping much-needed snow on the drought-parched mountains of California, but causing travel misery over a wide area. Three feet (one meter) of snow had fallen in 24 hours on parts of the Sierra Nevada range, taking December's total to a record-breaking 16 feet, and bolstering the badly depleted snowpack that feeds the region's reservoirs. "We were definitely not expecting a wet winter," said Dr. Andrew Schwartz, lead scientist at the Central Sierra Nevada Snow Laboratory at UC Berkeley, California. "It just so happens that we ended up with a lot more snow this year than we expected, which is a pleasant surprise, of course," Schwartz told AFP.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The sea on fire, record-breaking floods and a heat dome: The biggest climate crisis moments of 2021

For a long time, terms such as “global warming”, or “climate change”, have seemed to refer to a remote, somewhat abstract, issue for many populations – particularly those in wealthy nations.Even as the rhetoric for describing the collapse of our planet’s weather systems has ratcheted up, with scientists deploying terms such as “climate crisis”, and “environment emergency”, to try to drive home the scale of the issue, the warnings have largely been regarded as being for the future.The first wave of serious warnings about the climate and mankind’s role in destabilising it came in the mid-20th century. But over 70...
ENVIRONMENT
CleanTechnica

Top Climate Stories 2021 — Part 2

In this Part 2 of the Top Climate Stories 2021, we look at how subterfuge seemed to be the only way climate action could get done, how renewables became mainstream, how big oil kept ripping off citizens, what the effects of water shortages on far-reaching regions were, and more. Here...
ENVIRONMENT
kosu.org

Extreme weather, climate anxiety and presidential pivot mark top 2021's climate stories

How do we describe the state of the world’s climate as 2021 comes to a close? One climate watcher put it like this: “We live in a time of broken-record breaking.”. In August, news broadcasters described the scene in Greece as “apocalyptic” as fires roared across the country, evacuating more than a thousand people from the island of Evia. Temperatures reached nearly 117 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
madison

‘There Are No Safe States’: 2021’s Terrible Weather Could Hike Home Insurance Costs

It’s official: This has been a record-breaking year for severe weather. Among its legacies, unsurprisingly, could be higher costs to insure your home in 2022. The weather data for 2021 is truly dire. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. endured an unprecedented 18 weather disasters that each caused more than $1 billion in property damage. And the NOAA list isn’t even complete, since it ends on October 8 – meaning it doesn’t include the financial tally from December’s devastating tornadoes in Kentucky and other states.
ENVIRONMENT
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: What a warming world means for deadly twisters and the type of storms that spawn them

The deadly tornado outbreak that tore through communities from Arkansas to Illinois on the night of Dec. 10-11 was so unusual in its duration and strength, particularly for December, that a lot of people, including the U.S. president, are asking what role climate change might have played – and whether tornadoes will become more common […] The post Commentary: What a warming world means for deadly twisters and the type of storms that spawn them appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
ENVIRONMENT
