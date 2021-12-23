ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Supreme Court to hear challenges to vaccine mandates in early January

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Harper Neidig
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KhKmk_0dU5uxBN00

( The Hill ) – The Supreme Court will hear legal challenges to the Biden administration’s employer vaccine mandates next month, the justices announced Wednesday night, setting a rapid schedule for the cases.

In a pair of orders issued Wednesday, the court said it would hear oral arguments on Jan. 7 over President Biden ‘s vaccine-or-test mandate for large employers and a regulation from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) requiring vaccines for healthcare workers.

75,000 COVID-19 cases in Mobile since start of pandemic

In scheduling the accelerated timeline for the cases, the Supreme Court deferred ruling on whether to block the new rules until after hearing the challenges.

Both are set to go into effect in January.

Lower courts have split over both rules, prompting a sense of urgency for the Supreme Court to intervene.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) issued a rule last month requiring companies with more than 100 employees to require their employees to either vaccinate against covid-19 or undergo regular testing and take other measures to combat the spread of the virus.

The CMS rule requires virtually every healthcare worker in the country to be vaccinated.

VP Kamala Harris tests negative after ‘close contact’ with COVID-positive staffer, says White House

Each of the new regulations has prompted an array of challenges, which will be consolidated during oral arguments next month.

The announcement comes as reported COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing across the country, though recent cases thought to be associated with the omicron variant have so far shown to be more mild than previous iterations of the virus, according to preliminary studies.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Mobile, AL
Government
Local
Alabama COVID-19 Vaccines
Mobile, AL
Vaccines
Local
Alabama Health
Local
Alabama Vaccines
Mobile, AL
Health
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

Judge orders Alabama prison system to boost staff by 2025

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge who ruled mental health care in Alabama prisons was “horrendously inadequate” has ordered the state to make multiple changes and gave the state a 2025 deadline to boost the number of correctional officers. U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson on Monday issued a sometimes scathing 600-page opinion that often […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
WKRG News 5

National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month is January

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month. According to the U.S. Department of State, in 2010 President Barak Obama dedicated January to raising awareness about the different forms of human trafficking and slavery. What is human trafficking and slavery? Human trafficking in person, known as modern slavery, includes forced […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Mandates#Osha#The Supreme Court#Cms#Covid#White House#Omicron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy