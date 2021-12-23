Man dies following shooting at Hanford home
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead after he was shot at a home in Hanford on Tuesday, according to police.
Around 10:30 a.m., officers were called out to a home near Phillips and Scott streets after someone reported hearing a round fired from a gun.
When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen inside of the home. Officials say the man died from his injuries a short time later.
The motive for the shooting is unknown and a homicide investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Detective N. Estrada at (559) 585-4733Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.
Comments / 1