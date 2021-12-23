Man dies following shooting at Hanford home

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead after he was shot at a home in Hanford on Tuesday, according to police.

Around 10:30 a.m., officers were called out to a home near Phillips and Scott streets after someone reported hearing a round fired from a gun.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen inside of the home. Officials say the man died from his injuries a short time later.

The motive for the shooting is unknown and a homicide investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Detective N. Estrada at (559) 585-4733

