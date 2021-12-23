ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anticevich sparks late run to lift Cal over Pacific 73-53

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Grant Anticevich scored 16 of his career-high 25 points in the second half and California closed out the game on a 21-2 run to defeat Pacific 73-53 on Wednesday night.

Pacific pulled within 52-51 on a basket by Jeremiah Bailey with 7:42 remaining in the game. Andre Kelly answered with a layup and a three-point play, sparking an 18-0 run that left the Golden Bears (8-5) leading 70-51 with 2:38 left. Two free throws by Jordan Bell ended a Tigers' scoring drought that lasted 5:44.

Anticevich hit a 3-pointer to put the finishing touches on Cal's fourth straight win and eighth straight at home. Anticevich had 10 points and Kelly scored seven in the Golden Bears' late run.

Anticevich buried a career-high seven 3-pointers in 11 tries and added 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season. Jalen Celestine pitched in with 12 points — on 5-of-6 shooting — and seven boards. Kelly and Jordan Shepherd added 11 points apiece.

Jaden Byers scored 10 points to lead the Tigers (5-9), who had nine different players score in taking a 30-25 halftime lead. The Tigers shot 38.6% overall and made just 5 of 20 from beyond the arc.

The two teams combined to take only 11 free throws in the game. Byers made the only foul shot taken in the first half.

Cal improved to 27-2 all-time against Pacific in a series that began in 1955. It was their first meeting since 2012.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Chico Enterprise-Record

What will Warriors’ lineup look like if Draymond Green misses games?

The hits the Golden State Warriors absorbed in the throes of rampant, league-wide positive COVID-19 cases are many. On Sunday, Draymond Green reportedly entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, joining Jordan Poole, Damion Lee, Andrew Wiggins and Moses Moody. Under the current 10-day mandate, Green will be unavailable for the next four games: Tuesday at Chase against the Denver Nuggets, a rematch in Denver on Thursday, a New Year’s Day clash in Salt Lake City with the Jazz, and a Jan. 3 home game against Miami.
NBA
NBC Sports

Steph, Draymond hyped after Warriors' Christmas win over Suns

Warriors stars Steph Curry and Draymond Green really like to win. They also really like to beat Chris Paul in meaningful games. On Saturday, Curry and Green killed two birds with one stone as they helped the Warriors knock off CP3 and the Phoenix Suns, 116-107, in a Christmas Day showdown between the teams with the two best records in the NBA.
NBA
State
California State
The Spun

There Are 5 Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are five marquee matchups on today’s schedule, and the action starts as early as noon ET. Auburn and Houston will kick off the action in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. The Tigers are the odds-on favorites, but the Cougars shouldn’t be overlooked. There’s a reason they finished the regular season with an 11-2 record.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Person
Jordan Bell
ABC News

After Boise State football program withdraws from Arizona Bowl amid COVID-19 issues, Central Michigan joins Sun Bowl to replace Miami

Boise State withdrew from the Barstool Arizona Bowl because of COVID-19 issues within the football program, the school announced on Monday. The Broncos were set to face Central Michigan on Friday in Tucson, Arizona. Central Michigan arrived in Tucson on Sunday and practiced earlier Monday. Hours after Boise State announced its decision, however, Central Michigan elected to withdraw as well, and agreed to instead play in Friday's Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.
ARIZONA STATE
WGN News

DeRozan, LaVine, Vucevic power Bulls past Hawks 130-118

ATLANTA (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points, Zach LaVine added 30 and the Chicago Bulls won their fourth straight game, beating the short-handed Atlanta Hawks 130-118 on Monday night. Cam Reddish finished with 33 points and Trae Young, cleared from health and safety protocols about 90 minutes before tipoff, returned to the starting lineup […]
NBA
CBS Boston

Harvard’s Road Game Against Kansas Canceled Due To COVID-19

BOSTON (CBS) — The Harvard men’s basketball program was set to pay a visit to the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse on Wednesday. But that game has been canceled because of a combination of injuries and positive COVID-19 tests within the Harvard program. “The Ivy League continues to keep the safety of its student-athletes, staff and greater campus communities at the forefront of its decision-making during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Harvard stated in its release announcing the cancelation. “Campus policies across the league require student-athletes to be fully vaccinated.” The game will not be rescheduled this season, and Kansas is currently looking for an opponent to fill the void. Harvard is currently 8-4 on the season, sitting in third place in the Ivy League.
HARVARD, MA
ABC News

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson seals win after San Antonio Spurs fan 'crossed the line'

SAN ANTONIO -- Jordan Clarkson helped lift the short-handed Utah Jazz over the Spurs after he got into a confrontation with a Spurs fan he said "crossed the line" on Monday. Clarkson, who is from San Antonio, was upset by a non-call on his shot attempt and did not run downcourt in time to prevent a 3-pointer from Doug McDermott with four minutes remaining. Utah called a timeout as San Antonio pulled within 94-80, at which point the fan stood up and yelled at Clarkson.
NBA
NBC Sports

Watch Ja Morant answer Booker 3 with driving game-winner for Grizzlies

Ja Morant has the best body control in the air of any player in the game today. Phoenix learned that the hard way. The Suns had fought back from 18 down to take the lead with :05 to go when the Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane couldn’t fight through a pick quickly enough (Stephen Adams never considered switching) and Devin Booker got way too good a look at a 3 to give Phoenix the lead.
NBA
