The Sheetz at Columbia Avenue and Centerville Road in East Hempfield Township is closing Sunday so it can be torn down, and then rebuilt. A late March reopening is planned. When the work is done, the Sheetz at 3101 Columbia Ave. will have the convenience store operator’s latest design, as well as some new inside seating, said Sheetz spokesman Nick Ruffner. While the store has a liquor license, it is currently inactive, and the location won’t be selling beer or wine when it reopens, Ruffner said.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 11 HOURS AGO