Norah Jones Shares Festive New Video For “Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones)”

By Roy Lott
mxdwn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorah Jones has released the music video for her festive song “Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones).” The video was directed by Isaac Rentz and produced by Isaac Rice and Brien Justiniano. It follows Jones on a bike ride throughout Brooklyn, with some Santa’s that join later on and whom all end up...

music.mxdwn.com

Related
jazztimes.com

Norah Jones Performs Christmas Music from the Empire State Building

In a subtle nod to the Beatles’ famous final performance on a London rooftop—which has gotten a lot of press recently in the wake of Peter Jackson’s eight-hour streaming extravaganza Get Back—Norah Jones performed a 20-minute livestream concert on Thursday, December 9, from a far greater height: the Observatory of the Empire State Building in New York City. Accompanied by Sasha Dobson (vocals), Gus Seyffert (bass and vocals), and Brian Blade (drums and vocals), the bundled-up Jones—on vocals and electric piano—opened with a cover of Laura Nyro’s “Christmas in My Soul” and followed that up with four songs from her latest album, I Dream of Christmas, on Blue Note Records: “Run Rudolph Run,” “Blue Christmas,” “You’re Not Alone,” and “Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones).”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Kelly Clarkson, Norah Jones & Pistol Annies deliver noteworthy holiday albums

Kelly Clarkson, 'When Christmas Comes Around' (Atlantic) The standards on Clarkson's second Christmas album are almost unfair to other interpreters — she is that nimble a singer. (See "Last Christmas," especially, rendered here as a vivid roller coaster.) However, it's the original tunes — which she sings with the kind of verve most singers not named Mariah Carey don't bother putting into their holiday releases — that make this LP truly stand out.
MUSIC
JamBase

Norah Jones Performs For ‘CBS Mornings’

Norah Jones was the musical guest on CBS Morning’s Saturday Sessions. The singer-songwriter and pianist performed songs from her holiday album, I Dream Of Christmas. Jones’ I Dream Of Christmas arrived on October 15 and is her first holiday album. For her Saturday Session, Norah led her band — vocalist Sasha Dobson, drummer Brian Blade and bassist Gus Seyffert — through one of the originals she wrote for the record, “Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones).” She also included holiday classics appearing on the LP: the Elvis Presley-popularized “Blue Christmas” and the beloved Chimpmuks song “Christmas Don’t Be Late.”
MUSIC
CBS News

Saturday Sessions: Norah Jones performs “Blue Christmas”

The great Norah Jones has captivated listeners with her soft, soulful sound for years. But she's never released a holiday album, until now. The nine-time Grammy-award-winner makes a return to “Saturday Sessions” to perform the song “Blue Christmas” from her new holiday album, “I Dream of Christmas.”
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

"For Me? It’s Been Christmas All Year Already": Norah Jones on Her First Holiday Album

Most families probably follow the same time-honored patterns when it comes to preparing Yuletide family meals—the table will be stocked with either ham or turkey, or perhaps a combination of both, and maybe even that fabled Roast Beast that the rehabilitated Grinch was allowed to carve for his festive new friends down in Whoville. But at Norah Jones’ house in upstate New York, it’s none of the above, and something not exactly seasonal at all—unless you and your relatives all gather annually around those bowls of unlimited breadsticks at Olive Garden, that is. “I always serve pasta with bolognese for Christmas Eve,” says the nine-time Grammy winner, proudly. “And it’s only become our tradition because I forced it to be our tradition, mostly because it’s my favorite dish, plus it’s fun and it’s easy. But it’s funny, because I make it every week anyway, so it’s just become something silly.”
ENTERTAINMENT
TODAY.com

Norah Jones performs a song from her new Christmas album on TODAY

As the Citi Music series continues on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, nine-time Grammy winner Norah Jones tells the ladies about a recent concert she gave on the top of the Empire State Building: “It was kind of a once-in-a-lifetime thing, I sort of had to say, ‘yeah, why not?’” She also shares a performance of a song from “I Dream of Christmas,” her first holiday album: “Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones).”Dec. 15, 2021.
MUSIC
wrti.org

Jazz Album of the Week: Norah Jones' first Christmas album strikes timeless emotional chords

I was 17 and the omnipresent song in America was "Don't Know Why," the hit single from Norah Jones' 2002 debut album, Come Away with Me. To this day, that record conjures senior year hangouts in friends’ basements and torturously long slow dances at the prom where I said “yes” to the wrong girl before I could summon the nerve to ask the right one.
MUSIC
jazziz.com

Norah Jones, Blue Lab Beats, Chuck Berry & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet. Singer/songwriter Norah Jones has premiered a new video for “I Dream of Christmas,” the title track from her first-ever holiday album, released earlier this year on Blue Note Records. The video was directed by Dano Cerny and features cameos from a host of personalities including Gleb Savchenko, Scott Tweedie, Emma Brooks McAllister, and Courtney Mawhorr. I Dream of Christmas is now also available in an expanded digital deluxe version, featuring three additional tracks. Order it here.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Entertainment
mxdwn.com

NPR

Norah Jones captures the nostalgia and magic of Christmas

The holidays are a time for family, friends and — for a lot of people — the familiar. Those cookies you always make for the kids. The decorations you dig up from under the stairs. And the music. These traditions are what make the holidays feel like the...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

rapradar.com

hotnewhiphop.com

country1037fm.com

TheDailyBeast

BET

