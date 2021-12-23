ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

McNeil gets hot, sparks West Virginia past Penguins 82-52

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42xcHN_0dU5sXdr00

Sean McNeil hit four 3-pointers in five minutes, two in a 14-0 run when he scored the last eight points, and West Virginia raced past Youngstown State in the second half for an 82-52 win on Wednesday night.

McNeil, who only attempted one shot in the first half, made all four of his 3s and finished with 23 points on 8-of-9 shooting. Taz Sherman added 16 for the Mountaineers (11-1), who have won eight in a row heading into the Big 12 Conference opener at No. 16 Texas on New Year's Day.

West Virginia was 7 of 10 behind the arc in the second half and shot 72% (18 of 25), and finished 25 of34 from the foul line for the game.

Chris Shelton scored 13 for the Penguins (7-4), who had their five-game winning streak snapped and became the sixth-straight team West Virginia held below 60 points.

Pauly Paulicap made a layup as time ran out in the first half to put West Virginia up 24-23. The Mountaineers missed all five 3-pointers and shot 23% while Youngstown State went 1 of 8 and shot 33%.

Sherman hit back-to-back 3-pointers as West Virginia went up 31-23 in the first two minutes of the second half. McNeil's first 3 made it 34-25. Shelton had back-to-back 3s to cut the deficit to 3 but the Mountaineers broke it open. McNeil's second 3 made it 43-31 and he followed with two free throws and a 3 for a 48-31 lead at the 13:30 mark.

Youngstown State shot 33% in the second half and had 11 of the 20 turnovers West Virginia turned into 29 points. The Penguins were outscored by 16 at the foul line with two players fouling out and two finishing with four fouls.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Alabama Football: Penalty on Cincinnati for pre-game call

Alabama Football and the Cincinnati Bearcats program are a world apart in terms of post-season experience. Another example showing that, occurred on Monday. A short prelude is needed. Cincinnati plays in the colors black and red. As the home team in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama chose its crimson jerseys with white pants. The Bearcats then selected a white jersey with black pants.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
West Virginia State
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Monday’s Duke News

Duke basketball fans are going to have to wait a little bit before the program plays again. The Blue Devils are postponing their game against the Clemson Tigers on Wednesday due to multiple positive tests within the program. Players on the team traveled home for Christmas after the win against...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

There Are 5 Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are five marquee matchups on today’s schedule, and the action starts as early as noon ET. Auburn and Houston will kick off the action in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. The Tigers are the odds-on favorites, but the Cougars shouldn’t be overlooked. There’s a reason they finished the regular season with an 11-2 record.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Makes Feelings On Rose Bowl Clear

The Rose Bowl is set to take place in the coming days between Ohio State and Utah. The “Grandaddy of Them All” is has always been one of the best games during bowl season. Recently, there’s been an idea that Buckeyes players view this game as unimportant after losing to Michigan back in late November. That loss knocked OSU out of the College Football Playoff and Big Ten Championship discussion.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virginia Held
Person
Chris Shelton
ClutchPoints

Brian Kelly’s net worth in 2021

Brian Kelly’s net worth in 2021 is $30 million. Kelly is a college football coach who has won several Coach of the Year Awards. He is currently the head coach of LSU Tigers football team. In this article, we will take a look at Brian Kelly’s net worth in 2021.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountaineers#Youngstown State#Ap
NCAA.com

Women's college basketball rankings: Louisville climbs and South Carolina owns the throne of Week 7's Power 10

It was a quiet week for teams featured in my Power 10 rankings, considering the holiday break for many DI women's college basketball teams around the NCAA. The majority of the top teams did not play in Week 7, but the few who competed won their battles before the three-day pause. For the first time this season, I only made one major move in my rankings.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Signs Linebacker Nolan Ziegler

Notre Dame has signed 2022 Michigan linebacker Nolan Ziegler. Hometown: Grand Rapids, Mich. 2021 Stats - Offense: 67 catches, 1,343 yards (20.0) 25 touchdowns. IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber prospect) Upside Grade: 4.5. Offers: Notre Dame, Michigan, Iowa, Nebraska, Cincinnati, Virginia tech. Recruited By: Clark Lea, Marcus Freeman. RECRUITING...
NOTRE DAME, IN
WSYM FOX 47

Bowl Game Previews, Michigan State Dazzles in Detroit, and More!

In the final Press Pass of 2021, Jack Ebling is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to preview Michigan and Michigan State's bowl games and the College Football Playoff. The tride-and-true trio also discuss the Spartans' win over the Oakland Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena and look ahead to the sports landscape in 2022!
MICHIGAN STATE
WNCT

Virginia Tech men’s basketball game at NC postponed due to COVID protocols

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFXR) – On Monday morning, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced that Virginia Tech’s men’s basketball game — which was scheduled for Wednesday at North Carolina — has been postponed because of the pandemic. According to the ACC, the game was postponed because Virginia Tech is under coronavirus protocols and currently adhering to the rules outlined […]
GREENSBORO, NC
ABC News

ABC News

489K+
Followers
123K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy