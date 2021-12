By now we all know that Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills went into New England last Sunday and took control of the AFC East with a huge 33-21 win over Bill Belichick and Co. But there was one play late in that game that could have changed things pretty drastically and the replay of it it is pretty incredible, just because you get to see everyone on New England’s sideline, including Belichick, in utter disbelief.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO