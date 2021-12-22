ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dinwiddie authorities search for Petersburg man connected to murder, shooting

By Bill Atkinson, The Progress-Index
 5 days ago
DINWIDDIE — The sheriff’s department is looking for a Petersburg man they believe shot two people, killing one of them, Tuesday afternoon at a residence in the eastern part of the county.

Sheriff’s Major William Knott identified the suspect as 27-year-old Trebor-Marcellus Antonyo Randolph. Warrants are on file charging Randolph with murder, malicious wounding and use of a firearm In the commission of a felony.

The shooting occurred around 3 p.m. Tuesday at a house in the 14000 block of Halifax Road. Knott said deputies arriving on the scene were told that two people had been shot outside of the residence and were taken to Bon Secours Southside Medical Center in Petersburg.

Christopher Shone Lipston, 26, of Prince George County, died of his injuries shortly after arrival at the hospital. An unidentified 18-year-old woman was treated for a non-life threatening wound.

Authorities are asking anyone who may know the whereabouts of the suspect to call (804) 469-3755 or Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

This is a developing story.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is daily news coach for USA TODAY's Southeast Region-Unified Central, which includes Virginia, West Virginia and central North Carolina. He is based in Petersburg, Virginia. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com.

