Anticevich sparks late run to lift Cal over Pacific 73-53

By
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Grant Anticevich scored 16 of his career-high 25 points in the second half and California closed out the game on a 21-2 run to defeat Pacific 73-53 on Wednesday night.

Pacific pulled within 52-51 on a basket by Jeremiah Bailey with 7:42 remaining in the game. Andre Kelly answered with a layup and a three-point play, sparking an 18-0 run that left the Golden Bears (8-5) leading 70-51 with 2:38 left. Two free throws by Jordan Bell ended a Tigers’ scoring drought that lasted 5:44.

Anticevich hit a 3-pointer to put the finishing touches on Cal’s fourth straight win and eighth straight at home. Anticevich had 10 points and Kelly scored seven in the Golden Bears’ late run.

Anticevich buried a career-high seven 3-pointers in 11 tries and added 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season. Jalen Celestine pitched in with 12 points — on 5-of-6 shooting — and seven boards. Kelly and Jordan Shepherd added 11 points apiece.

Jaden Byers scored 10 points to lead the Tigers (5-9), who had nine different players score in taking a 30-25 halftime lead. The Tigers shot 38.6% overall and made just 5 of 20 from beyond the arc.

The two teams combined to take only 11 free throws in the game. Byers made the only foul shot taken in the first half.

Cal improved to 27-2 all-time against Pacific in a series that began in 1955. It was their first meeting since 2012.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

