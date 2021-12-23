ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Madison Cawthorn Announces Divorce From Wife 8 Months After Wedding

By AJ McDougall
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) and his wife, Cristina Cawthorn, are divorcing after less than a year of marriage. The North Carolina lawmaker cited his time in Congress, calling the months following his victory “hectic and difficult,” as part of...

