Intel has now made their oneAPI Toolkits 2022 release publicly available after announcing it earlier this quarter. Intel's oneAPI Toolkits offers a wide assortment of open-source software components for maximizing the potential out of Intel hardware from CPUs to GPUs/XPUs. This includes packages from their oneDNN deep learning library to their Data Parallel C++ compiler, optimized Python packages like for TensorFlow and PyTorch, OpenVINO, and a lot more. It's quite an incredible assortment of packages at this point and quite useful to developers. The oneAPI Rendering Toolkit is a personal favorite with OSPray, Open Image Denoiser, Embree, and others. (Many of these components I use for software/hardware benchmarking with PTS / OpenBenchmarking.org.)

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO