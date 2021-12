WWE has reportedly stopped testing its talent for COVID-19. Fightful Select reports the move came down over the holiday weekend, with developmental talent at the WWE Performance Center being notified that the COVID testing would no longer be mandatory. Those development talents were being tested twice a week. For superstars on the WWE main roster, the company decided to notify them via an email, though it isn't clear if those who are fully vaccinated are no longer being tested, or if it includes unvaccinated individuals as well. In either case, there are reports that some of the people in WWE weren't thrilled with receiving the news.

