Wisconsin State

Wisconsin nurses are overwhelmed with unvaccinated cases.

By Duaa Israr
 5 days ago

La Crosse, Wis (WKBT) — Nurses are feeling overworked as COVID cases continue to rise. The increase in unvaccinated patients is affecting their mental health. Laura Nessler is a traveling nurse who has been treating people with COVID since February of 2020. And she’s struggling to keep working.

“Help, help me. Help me fight this. Help all my other coworkers, my doctor friends, my nurses,” said Nessler.

Nessler says she saw more people die in the first month of COVID than she throughout her 31 years career.

“And it would not be unusual to have 3 or 4 codes a night. And those people would not survive,” said Nessler.

She says people are coming in unvaccinated, and often, there is nothing the nurses can do.

“They come in usually too late and too sick,” said Nessler.

Nessler is not the only one asking people to get vaccinated.

“I know that sometimes when I say goodbye to these people, I’m never going to see them again because they’re going to die,” said Sue Wolfe, a nurse at Emergency Room at UW Health.

Wolfe made a video on Facebook, asking COVID positive people to stay out of waiting rooms.

“I find it frustrating. I get angry,” said Wolfe.

These nurses feel defeated.

“You get tired of seeing people die, you really do. Watching somebody die from something preventable, in a lot of cases,” said Nessler.

In a report published by the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses, nearly 66% of critical care nurses have thought about quitting.

Nessler says unvaccinated patients come in with politicized views, making it harder for her to do her job.

“The illness doesn’t care. It doesn’t care what number you put after it, or who you voted for, or anything else,” said Nessler.

Many COVID patients are at the hospital for extended periods of time.

“We’re seeing them for weeks and months on time staying at the hospital,” said Nessler.

And many nurses are overworked.

“This is my second 16 hour shift this week. I’m finally leaving. I came in at 2 in the morning. It’s 7 at night,” said Wolfe.

Nessler says once her contract is over, she may retire because of the toll treating COVID patients have taken on her.

“It doesn’t change the way I take care of them; it just wears on you after a while,” said Nessler.

Cases are expected to rise during the holidays, and with ICU beds already at capacity, nurses feel there is no relief in site.

Comments / 33

Guest
5d ago

Where have I heard this before? Maybe if you did mandate experimental drugs you would have enough nurses? Do you know more people have died in 2021 of the China flu than in 2020 when no one was vaccinated! Let that sink in, looks like they are killing people with the experimental vaccines

Reply(6)
18
Mike Rausch
4d ago

Unvaccinated….. B.S lies seriously are you really gonna believe this …. Unvaccinated bounce back after 4 days… Vaccinated 3-4 weeks and still look like death.. Hurry everyone get your two shots and three boosters. The outcome is hilarious 😆

Reply
7
Daniel Borger
3d ago

what kind of hack job article is this. they say: "Nessler says she saw more people die in the first month of COVID than she throughout her 31 years career." and then go on to say its unvaccinated. I didn't know there was a vaccine during the first month of COVID.

Reply
3
