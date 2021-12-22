ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 hurt in Northeast El Paso accident after Mustang driver loses control of car, hits truck

By Aaron Martinez, El Paso Times
 5 days ago
Two people suffered serious injuries after the driver lost control of a vehicle and crashed into a truck parked in an emergency lane in Northeast El Paso, officials said.

A 2019 Ford F-350 towing a trailer was parked about 10 a.m. Tuesday in the emergency lane of the road in the 5500 block of Railroad Drive when it was struck by a 2005 Ford Mustang, El Paso Police Department officials said.

The collision was caused due to the Mustang driver — a 25-year-old man — losing control of the car for unknown reasons and veering into the truck, officials said.

Both the Mustang driver and his passenger — a 22-year-old woman — suffered serious injuries and were taken to University Medical Center of El Paso.

The driver is expected to recover, while the woman is in critical but stable condition, officials said.

The truck driver — a 38-year-old man — and his passenger — a 23-year-old man — were not injured in the wreck.

No further information has been released as police continue their investigation into the crash.

Aaron Martinez may be reached at 915-546-6249; aamartinez@elpasotimes.com; @AMartinezEPT on Twitter.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Mustang#Truck Drivers#Shooting#El Paso Police Department#Traffic Accident#University Medical Center
