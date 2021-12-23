ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

DOC Commissioner sounds alarm as COVID positivity rate doubles in jails

By Kala Rama, Sarah Vasile
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gJHxC_0dU5nQ0300

NEW YORK — Only 38% of city inmates are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and with cases doubling in a single day, the head of New York City’s Department of Corrections is sounding the alarm.

The positivity rate at Riker’s Island is more than 17%, with less than half the inmates even partially vaccinated against the coronavirus. Both corrections officers and the Legal Aid Society are asking city leaders for help.

“Our concern is that Riker’s remains an unmitigated disaster,” Marie Ndiaye said.

The Legal Aid Society is now asking for the immediate release of incarcerated people, as well as a stop to admitting new inmates to city jails. Ndiaye said in addition to rapidly increasing infection levels, staffing shortages, violence and other chaos contribute to the disaster.

In a letter, the Department of Corrections called the crisis something “they cannot handle.”

Eighty-five percent of uniformed correction staff is vaccinated, in comparison to just 38% of inmates, according to city data. Mayor Bill de Blasio said the jail population was reduced by 700 people in the last few months, adding that a unit was added to isolate infected inmates from the rest of the prison population.

But Ndiaye, the supervising attorney for the Decarceration Project at the Legal Aid Society told PIX11 News that’s not enough to protect inmates from the omicron variant.

“The measure of whether we are decent society or not is how we treat those people that we incarcerate,” she said. “And we should not be treating them the way that we are right now.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

No criminal charges against Cuomo in Westchester but ‘concerning’ conduct found credible: DA

WESTCHESTER, N.Y. — Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo will not face criminal charges in Westchester County regarding two separate allegations of sexual misconduct, District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced on Tuesday. “Our investigation found credible evidence to conclude that the alleged conduct in both instances described above did occur,” Rocah said in a statement. “However, in both […]
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marie Ndiaye
PIX11

Concerning spike in child hospitalizations for COVID in NYC prompts warning from health officials

NEW YORK — New York health officials sounded the alarm on Monday over the increasing number of children being hospitalized with COVID-19 in New York City. The state Health Department on Friday issued a health advisory to pediatricians and parents regarding the “startling” uptick in pediatric hospitalizations. The near-fivefold increase in hospitalizations began around Dec. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

No, NY lawmakers aren’t voting on bill to detain the unvaccinated

NEW YORK — A New York lawmaker says he will withdraw a 2015 bill proposal that has become the source of unsubstantiated claims on social media that legislators are planning to detain people who refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19 beginning next year. The social media posts are misrepresenting a bill, first introduced in the New York State […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Prison#Corrections Officers#Weather#Doc#Pix11 News#Omicron
PIX11

NY COVID latest: Saturday, December 25, 2021

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials. Disturbing jump in NYC pediatric hospitalizations tied to COVID surge The New York State Department of Health on Friday, Dec. 24, warned of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

How Red Cross helps New Yorkers during emergencies

NEW YORK — Between the pandemic and natural disasters like Hurricane Ida, it’s been a tough year for many New Yorkers. But the Red Cross has been there throughout it all. The agency has responded to over 2,000 emergencies in the New York-metro area, as of this month. That includes not just major storms, but also […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
PIX11

MTA cuts subway service amid COVID surge, staffing issues

NEW YORK — Commuters in New York will face some challenges getting around this week. Trains will run less frequently than usual from Monday through Thursday because of the COVID surge, according to the MTA. Riders should expect to wait longer for a subway. “Subway service is running on a normal schedule with some exceptions. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

US should ‘seriously’ consider vaccine mandate for domestic flights: Fauci

WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said Monday that the U.S. should “seriously” consider a vaccination mandate for domestic travel. Speaking to MSNBC, Fauci, who serves as President Joe Biden’s chief science adviser on the COVID-19 response, said “When you make vaccination a requirement, that’s another incentive to get more […]
U.S. POLITICS
PIX11

PIX11

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy