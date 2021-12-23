ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

Texas Baptist pastor building migrant shelters along ‘border highway’ in Mexico

By Julian Resendiz
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 5 days ago

PALOMAS, Mexico (Border Report) – A government truck pulls in front of a fenced building. Four young men and a woman walk out and are escorted inside by a Mexican immigration officer.

The lawman promptly leaves the Tierra de Oro shelter and leaves the migrants in the care of Rosalio Sosa. The El Paso, Texas-based Baptist pastor with deep family and cultural ties to Mexico welcomes the migrants – Mixtec Indians from the state of Guerrero. He strikes a casual conversation as his assistant records their arrival.

“Where are you from? Don’t worry, I’m just being nosy. Are you Mixtec? I have traveled to Mixtec lands in the past,” he says. All five wear military-style or workman’s boots and the woman has camouflage pants on.

Mexican police picked up the migrants near Agua Prieta, a Mexican border town opposite Douglas, Arizona. That’s an area where the Cochise County Sheriff’s Department says the Sinaloa cartel often dresses up migrants in fatigues so they can avoid arrest when crossing the border illegally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gIiqr_0dU5m4sL00
Mexican police dropped off a group of migrants at the Tierra de Oro shelter after they were picked up near Agua Prieta, Sonora. The migrants were wearing military-style boots and camouflage, something cartels force migrants to wear so that they can be less easily detected. (Julian Resendiz/Border Report)

The conversation at the shelter remains jovial, but the message is firm.

“You say your relatives are coming?” Sosa asks one in the group. “Tell me the truth. […] If they’re traffickers, we won’t let them in. We have cameras all over. We don’t want any traffickers in here.”

The pastor worries the young men and the woman don’t know what they’re getting into. Just a few days ago, he took in a woman with a small child who was abandoned in the desert by smugglers. There’s also always the risk of a kidnapping.

“Sometimes the trafficker is afraid to invade the other cartel’s territory, so they abandon (the migrants). They don’t care if they’ve got kids or they are families,” he says.

Baptist pastor keeps migrants from going hungry, falling prey to drug cartels

The desire to protect vulnerable migrants from the cartels has prompted Sosa to present a plan to government officials and nonprofits on both sides of the border to build a string of shelters along Mexican Federal Highway 2. That’s a stretch of asphalt running from Nogales to Agua Prieta, Sonora, and on to Palomas and Ascencion in Chihuahua.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kJPsl_0dU5m4sL00
The Rev. Rosalio Sosa talks about his plan to build a string of migrant shelters along Mexico’s “Border Highway” running between Sonora and Chihuahua. (Julian Resendiz/Border Report)

“I’m very excited because those are a lot of shelters we would like to open along the border, especially on the Mexican side because of the traffickers and those situations,” he said. “We have some shelters but we need more to avoid chaos. Imagine 300 or 500 people arriving in these towns of little more than 4,000 people. They will be overwhelmed, and we don’t want that.”

Filling a void for vulnerable populations in the desert of Northern Mexico

The shelter in Palomas houses dozens of families and single adults expelled by the United States under the Title 42 public health order as well as groups encountered by Mexican immigration prior to attempting an unauthorized crossing north. The shelter is also starting to see asylum-seekers wanting information about what the Migrant Protection Protocols program is and who qualifies for it.

“We have not gone (to the United States) yet. We want (the shelter) to look over my papers. I have papers to prove what I say,” said Antonio C.N., who fled Guerrero along with his wife, two sons and daughter-in-law. Antonio said criminals in his state – which has become a battleground between the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and local criminal gangs – threatened and even took a shot at him, so he left.

The MPP program specifically excludes Mexican nationals, who might have other paths to claim asylum.

Mexico: It’s not the right time for migrant families to approach US border

Sosa says it’s mostly Mexicans who are coming north right now to attempt a crossing into the United States, but there are plenty of Central Americans and citizens of other countries.

The shelter provides meals, a warm place to sleep in winter and the safety of cinder-block walls and a chain-link fence. Here, Mexican children play soccer and share toys with others from Guatemala and elsewhere. Here, fathers who uprooted their families from troubled communities hear facts about what really goes on at the border before deciding whether to continue; others just take a respite after taking a ride in a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle and finding themselves back in Mexico.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dm691_0dU5m4sL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BVKdK_0dU5m4sL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06zYCM_0dU5m4sL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YInEq_0dU5m4sL00

Sosa said he already managed to open a shelter in Ascencion – though he concedes it’s only a room with two cots for now – and last week met with government officials in Sonora to talk about setting up one or more refuges there.

Pastor, asylum seekers provide comfort for migrants deported during pandemic

“We are talking about Agua Prieta and maybe San Luis Rio Colorado. Right now, we’re getting migrants expelled from Arizona because there is nothing in between,” he said.

Ivonne De La Hoya, the mayor of Ascencion, said she’s provided some assistance to the Tierra de Oro shelter there, but she points out hers is not a wealthy community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=156SOx_0dU5m4sL00
Ascencion Mayor Ivonne De La Hoya shakes hands with migrants at the shelter in Palomas, Mexico. (Julian Resendiz/Border Report)

“We have about 5,000 migrants who obviously have need of food, electricity, trash collection and housing,” she said. “We hope this situation is noticed so we can get more (state and federal) resources.”

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border

Sosa sustains the migrant shelters through donations from his parishioners and “good-hearted people” on both sides of the border. To enquire about the shelter project, you can email him at rosalio.sosa27@gmail.com or call his church in El Paso at (915) 892-3332.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Bill to address Fort Hood soldier deaths signed into law

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) has released a statement after his Servicemember Safety and Security Act was signed into law. This was introduced following the tragic deaths of SPC Vanessa Guillén and others at Fort Hood, and requires military installations to review and improve policies and procedures for reporting missing servicemembers – and […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
ValleyCentral

Border Patrol agents arrest gang members

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Over the holiday weekend McAllen Border Patrol Station (MSC) agents arrested two gang members. On Sunday, MCS agents arrested Adrian Garcia-Miramontes after he was found illegally entering the United States near Hidalgo. While processing, records revealed Garcia-Miramontes as a member of the Paisas gang. Additionally, authorities discovered that the 44-year-old man […]
MCALLEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
El Paso, TX
City
Mcallen, TX
City
Sonora, TX
Local
Texas Government
Mcallen, TX
Government
State
Arizona State
Mcallen, TX
Society
ValleyCentral

Regular COVID testing may be needed after Christmas surge

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Millions of Texans spent the Christmas holidays with their families. Those gatherings could be spreader events for the omicron variant. In anticipation of a post-holiday spike in COVID cases, President Joe Biden announced that 500 million COVID tests would be distributed across the country. As more is learned about the […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Cameron County releases emergency health advisory due to Omicron variant

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County officials are warning residents to continue with precautions and vaccinate amidst a shortage of monoclonal antibody treatments. On Dec. 27, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) released a statement that several regional infusion centers throughout Texas have exhausted their supply of sotromivab. Sotromivab is currently the […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Meet Tumble! Sea Turtle Inc. introduces newest patient

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sea Turtle Incorporation welcomed its newest sea turtle patient Sunday. Sea Turtle, Inc. continues to strive towards its mission to educate the public, rehabilitate injured turtles, and lead conservation efforts. Tumble is a 3.4-pound juvenile green sea turtle who was discovered and reported by a family at the Jetties […]
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Us Border Patrol#Border Fence#Guatemala#Texas Baptist#Palomas#Mexican#Mixtec Indians
ValleyCentral

Health expert says Omicron likely in the Rio Grande Valley, possible case in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A physician assistant in Brownsville said his clinic has tested a COVID-19 positive patient that may have the Omicron variant. Eder Hernandez, Physician Assistant with Valley Med Urgent Care, said they sent the sample to an Austin laboratory for testing. “They sent us some information, an addendum, that they have possibly […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville Police to set up patrol for New Year’s weekend

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — New Year’s Eve is just around the corner and local law enforcement wants to make sure everyone is driving safely into 2022. Brownsville Police Public Information Officer Martin Sandoval told ValleyCentral the department’s plan is to have as many officers patrolling the streets this holiday. The most common calls […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
ValleyCentral

State of Texas: Leaders consider ‘consequences’ of not tracking state hospital waitlist data

For two years, KXAN investigators have been exploring the growing backlog of people in Texas jails who need mental competency restoration. While an advisory committee has largely focused on finding state hospital beds for that group, our team took a closer look at the backgrounds of individuals on the waitlist to determine trends experts say could help drive down numbers. In our research, we found data on this topic is often hidden or unreliable – a discovery sparking promise for change among state leaders.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

FAA delays release of SpaceX environmental review of Boca Chica site

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced Tuesday that the release date of the SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy Final Programmatic Environmental Assessment (PEA) will be pushed further into 2022. Port Isabel: Man wanted in connection to stabbing An update was sent by the FAA saying they will release the Final PEA on February […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

CBP: 34 arrested in series of smuggling attempts

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents made 34 arrests over the course of three smuggling events. On Wednesday, Dec. 20, Weslaco agents received information that a residence was being used to harbor migrants. In collaboration with Weslaco PD, officers responded and discovered nine migrants present at the location. There was […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Driver identified in Christmas morning hit and run

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg Police have released the identity of the driver who was involved in a hit and run that left one person dead and two others hospitalized. Police identified the driver as Otis Charles Barron, 29 of Edinburg, Texas. According to the city’s news release, Barron was given the following bonds: Intoxication […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy