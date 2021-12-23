ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Donated 19th century Bible to be reunited with family

By Kelli Volk
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GnyUp_0dU5llW000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 19th-century book could give a family more answers about their ancestry.

It all started about a month and a half ago when a Sioux Falls non-profit got a donation.

Siouxland’s holiday garbage pickup, tree disposal

REACH Literacy operates a used bookstore.

This year, the non-profit is on track to receive about 150,000 donated books.

As you can imagine, the organization gets just about any type of book you can think of, including Bibles.

While the non-profit has received Bibles before, this one stood out.

When REACH Literacy received the big, old Bible, it garnered some intrigue.

“It’s really interesting to look at and really pretty,” REACH Literacy executive director Paige Carda said.

But it’s what was inside the pages of this book that really caught the organization’s attention.

“When we found the marriage certificate and some names in there we were like, ‘Maybe this actually has some relatives that might be interested,” Carda said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gRk0e_0dU5llW000
Marriage certificate found inside Bible donated to REACH Literacy in Sioux Falls.

Using a genealogy website, a REACH Literacy board member connected with a relative of the couple named on the marriage document dating back to the 1800s.

Feel the holiday cheer with events around Siouxland

That couple? Michelle Smith-Young’s great-great grandparents, Moses and Eliza.

“I was totally shocked because it is one of the ancestors I’ve been looking for and trying to find information on since the very beginning of me doing family research,” Smith-Young said.

The Missouri woman says her great-great grandparents lived in Iowa for much of their lives.

This Bible could hold some important answers for Smith-Young, who has long been curious about her family history.

“This is huge for our family,” Smith-Young said.

“The opportunity to be able to give kind of a piece of history back to them is amazing,” Carda said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SlrGU_0dU5llW000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hRjNi_0dU5llW000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B7U4K_0dU5llW000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jsJIP_0dU5llW000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pgJ96_0dU5llW000

REACH will send the fragile family heirloom to Smith-Young, opening another chapter in this Bible’s journey.

Smith-Young says some of her ancestors found themselves in Iowa after emancipation.

She says her great-great grandmother’s parents were enslaved, and she believes her great-great grandfather’s parents could’ve been as well.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Society
Sioux City, IA
Society
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
Missouri State
Sioux Falls, SD
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moses
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genealogy#Family History#19th Century#Weather#Siouxland#Reach Literacy
KCAU 9 News

Racial reckoning turns focus to roadside historical markers

Pennsylvania had been installing historical markers for more than a century when the racist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017 brought a fresh round of questions from the public about just whose stories were being told on the state's roadsides — and the language used to tell them.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
KCAU 9 News

SportsZone Top 5 Plays of the Week (12-26-21)

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – It was a relatively quiet week in Siouxland sports during the last full week of 2021, but the short action on the court packed a punch as we countdown the best of the best in the latest edition of our SportsZone Top 5 Plays of the Week.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

498
Followers
408
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy