ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Judge pauses Ghislaine Maxwell trial deliberations until next week

By Brad Dress
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EGqVm_0dU5lkdH00

The New York judge overseeing the criminal sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell halted juror deliberations until Monday. The jury will now resume deliberations after the Christmas break.

The jury entered deliberations late Monday afternoon to determine the fate of Maxwell, the British socialite facing six felony charges for allegedly sex trafficking underage girls for financier Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself in 2019.

During the trial, prosecutors accused Maxwell of grooming teenage girls for Epstein to abuse, arguing she prepared them for the encounter and brought them to his estates in Florida and New York. The charges span from 1994 to 2004.

The prosecution team painted Maxwell as Epstein's partner-in-crime who worked with the late financier to maintain her lifestyle, Reuters reported.

The defense argued during the trial that Maxwell is innocent and a scapegoat for Epstein, since the disgraced financier is no longer alive.

Before breaking for the holidays, the jury had requested additional information about several accusers and Epstein's housekeeper, Juan Patricio Alessi, who testified that he saw two underage girls repeatedly visit the estate, the Associated Press reported.

Comments / 0

Related
uticaphoenix.net

Ghislaine Maxwell and the Ecstasy of the Feet

U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. When the feds raided Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan mansion in 2019, they unearthed a trove of evidence including binders of CDs containing tens of thousands of photographs. Some of those never-before-seen images—released by federal prosecutors this week—depicted happier days...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MarketRealist

Does Ghislaine Maxwell Have Kids? All About Epstein's Alleged 'Madam'

Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial is in full swing, although it isn’t being televised. Maxwell is said to have played a large role in the Jeffrey Epstein sex abuse scandal. She appears to be taking the brunt of the blame for the incidents since Epstein committed suicide. While much uncertainty still surrounds Maxwell’s criminal case, victim testimonies suggest that the British socialite acted as more than just a scapegoat for Epstein.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Florida State
Rolling Stone

A ‘Chilling Factor’ for Victims: Ghislaine Maxwell Lawyer Drops Anonymous Accusers’ Real Names in Court

Last week in the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, defense attorney Jeff Pagliuca made a show of remembering to respect an alleged victim’s request for anonymity. He had just begun discussing the first accuser, known only by the pseudonym “Jane” while cross-examining Jeffrey Epstein’s former estate staff member Juan Alessi. Judge Alison Nathan broke in with a reminder to not say Jane’s real name out loud. Pagliuca told the judge not to worry. “I have it blacked out on all my copies,” he said, referring to the documents in front of him. Nathan replied that she was also providing the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Revealed: Ghislaine Maxwell's Christmas dinner menu in New York cell

Ghislaine Maxwell will mark her Christmas Day birthday in a cramped New York prison cell with meatloaf and mashed potatoes, after the jury in her sex trafficking trial asked for more time to deliberate their verdict. The jurors will not resume deliberations until Dec 27, meaning Ms Maxwell will spend...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell looking well despite conditions of detention, brother says

Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother has said she is “looking pretty well, notwithstanding the conditions of detention”, after day three of her sex trafficking trial.Kevin Maxwell spoke to reporters after the hearing in the Southern District of New York and reiterated that her treatement was the subject of a formal complaint to the United Nations.Previous hearings have heard that guards repeatedly flashed light into the 59-year-old’s cell, which her lawyers said may have led to her suffering a black eye.The court was previously told by Maxwell’s defence counsel that “she has grown increasingly reluctant to report information to the guards for fear...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Trial#British#Reuters#The Associated Press
mediaite.com

First Accuser in Ghislaine Maxwell Trial Testifies That Maxwell Was Epstein’s ‘Number Two’

The first accuser in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell testified on Tuesday that Maxwell was the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s “number two.”. The accuser, Lawrence Visoski, a former pilot, reportedly told the jury of five men and seven women on the second day of the trial, “Ms. Maxwell was number two. Mr. Epstein was a big number one.”
POLITICS
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s ‘little black book’ to remain secret after judge warns against ‘needless’ namedropping

Ghislaine Maxwell’s “little black book” containing the names and addresses of nearly 2,000 world leaders, celebrities and alleged victims will remain secret.Ms Maxwell’s defence attorneys came to an agreement with prosecutors over the weekend not to release the 97-page directory to the public.Judge Alison Nathan had previously said she wanted to avoid “needless” namedropping during the trial.The book was filled with contact details of Ms Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein’s famous friends, including Prince Andrew, and former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, and had been mentioned sporadically during her sex-trafficking trial.Prince Andrew, Mr Clinton and others mentioned in...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily News

Judge at Ghislaine Maxwell trial warns ‘astronomical’ surge in NYC COVID cases could disrupt proceedings

The judge presiding over Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial warned the courtroom Tuesday that the swell of coronavirus cases in New York City could end up disrupting the trial. “We are seeing an astronomical spike in the number of COVID-positive cases in New York City over the last one to two weeks due to the omicron variant,” said Manhattan Federal Court Judge Alison Nathan. “And we now face a high ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

The Hill

425K+
Followers
51K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy