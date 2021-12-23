ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Rep. Clyburn tests positive for COVID-19 in breakthrough case

By Robert Cox
 5 days ago

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – U.S. Representative James Clyburn announced Wednesday evening that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Clyburn, the Majority Whip in the U.S. House, said in a statement that he took a PCR test on Monday after receiving an inconclusive result from his at-home test on Sunday.

“This is a breakthrough case, and I am asymptomatic. I am fully vaccinated and received my booster in September,” said Clyburn.

Clyburn tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday ahead of President Joe Biden’s visit to South Carolina State University on Friday. The two appeared on stage together at the university’s commencement ceremony.

Clyburn said he took the at-home test as a precaution prior to his granddaughter’s wedding.

“It is a huge sacrifice to miss my granddaughter’s wedding, but it is an unfortunate reality that is playing out all across this country due to the proliferation of this virus,” Clyburn said in a statement. “We all must do everything we can to keep one another safe and healthy.”

1st U.S. gay bishop remembers Tutu’s generosity, kindness

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The first openly gay bishop in the U.S. Episcopal Church is remembering when the late Desmond Tutu stood up for him. The Right Rev. Gene Robinson became bishop of New Hampshire in 2003 and five years later, was excluded from a global Anglican gathering because of his sexuality. At the time, Tutu wrote the foreword to a book Robinson was publishing, calling Robinson a wonderful human being and saying he was proud to belong to the same church. Robinson said Sunday it was an astounding gesture of generosity and kindness. Tutu was South Africa's Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and died Sunday at age 90.
Biden’s 1st White House Christmas made somber by pandemic

It's been a more somber holiday scene at the White House this year under COVID-19's shadow. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden replaced the large parties and overflowing buffet tables of the past with food-free open houses, face masks and testing for the unvaccinated.
