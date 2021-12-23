ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

Colombia's forgotten Alcatraz: the island prison of Gorgona

By Luis ROBAYO, HervÃ© BAR
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H0juM_0dU5k7jm00
Gorgona Island was the site of an infamous former prison in the Pacific Ocean off the southwestern Colombian coast /AFP

At the end of October, a presidential candidate stirred up old memories when proposing to send corrupt politicians to Colombia's notorious former island prison of Gorgona.

No one took the threat seriously but it did pique interest about a little known part of Colombia's history that could be compared to Alcatraz or Robben Island.

Right up until 1984, this 26 square kilometer island situated 55 kilometers (34 miles) off Colombia's Pacific coast was a tragic place where political prisoners and dangerous criminals were sent to serve out their sentences, sometimes until death.

Far from prying eyes, among several species of venemous snakes, prisoners were left to suffer their fate at the hands of the island's brutal guards or violent fellow inmates.

"Damned be this place," wrote one former inmate in a poem.

These days, only a few crumbling walls of the prison remain on an island that attracts a small amount of eco-tourism, mostly for scuba-diving or to explore its incredible biodiversity.

- 'Terrible suffering' -

The only way to reach Gorgona is a two-hour boat ride from the coastal town of Guapi, hidden amongst mangroves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yVcV7_0dU5k7jm00
Corazon de Jesus Aguino, a forest ranger, guides tourists around what used to be the prison at Gorgona Island /AFP

Gorgona is a humid mass of volcanoes and jungle, with daily rain and waters teeming with dolphins and whales.

It was discovered in 1526 by Spanish conquistadors, who lost 87 men to venemous snake bites within a few months of arriving.

It was thus named after Medusa, a gorgon in Greek mythology whose hair was made of snakes and who could turn people to stone by looking into their eyes.

For a time it was a pirate haven before passing into private hands. The Colombian state appropriated it in the 1960s to build the prison.

"There are many legends around Gorgona," said Corazon de Jesus Aguino, 35, a park technician and local celebrity.

Most of them are unverifiable," he added. "What is certain, is that it was a place of punishments and terrible suffering."

More than a thousand prisoners passed through the prison: murderers and rapists, but also political detainees from La Violencia, Colombia's 10-year civil war (1948-58) between the governing conservative party and the liberals.

- Nazi model -

"The prison was built along the lines of Nazi camps," said De Jesus Aguino.

Several courtyards with dormitories, each with their own "corridor of death" leading to the disciplinary area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qwsAx_0dU5k7jm00
Gorgona Island is home to three types of venemous snakes and curious reptiles like this helmeted basilisk /AFP

"Visitors sometimes have very negative feelings," added De Jesus Aguino.

A single dormitory has resisted being swamped by the encroaching jungle and its constant hum of insects.

Prisoners slept in wooden bunk beds, often directly on the boards with no mattress.

"Each prisoner was designated by a number," he said.

Visitors were rare, and outdoor exercise only allowed for prisoners to help cut down the forest.

The 120 guards reined with impunity. "Nothing left here," said De Jesus Aguino.

One place embodied the misery of the prison: the disciplinary quarter with isolation cells secured with heavy iron bars.

- 'Torture through hunger' -

The most feared punishment was "the can" -- an 80 centimeter wide pit where the prisoner would be forced to stand for days on end in squalid water up to his neck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OnZpK_0dU5k7jm00
Gorgona Island is a natural paradise of black volcanoes, thick jungle, colorful reefs and exuberant fauna like this white-faced capuchin /AFP

"Torture, mistreatment, infected food ... when I arrived, Gorgona was a hellhole," said the prison's last director, Miguel Dario Lopez, who AFP spoke to in Bogota.

Appointed in 1981, Lopez, 78, proudly claims to have ended abuse by guards and "pacified" the prison.

"The guards here were thieves, corrupt, they took their revenge on prisoners," said Lopez, now retired.

"Ten 'cans' were still in use. I stopped all that. There was also torture through hunger. Inmates were only allowed potatoes and a bit of rice, with occasionally a bit of barely cooked snake.

"They often cried, they all had mental problems ... they killed each other with makeshift blades or strangled each other with simple rags."

As well as snakes and tarantulas, "the beaches were infested with sharks and barracudas, it's no legend," he said.

In total "almost 150 prisoners died in Gorgona," he estimates, denying that the bodies were thrown into the sea.

"With the help of Franciscan priests and Adventist pastors we worked to re-socialize the inmates."

A "human rights committee" was installed on every courtyard.

"The food was improved by teaching some prisoners to fish. The number of visits was increased."

- Serial killer escaped -

"Through music, painting and even Latin, we managed to calm down the inmates and teach them to forgive," said Lopez, showing off a large scar on his palm suffered when trying to break up a knife fight.

"With me, there were no more deaths," he added, showing off a faded photo of himself posing next to an escapee, who was caught after three days at sea on a log raft.

"It was very difficult to escape."

Most escapees were picked up by passing ships and returned to the island but "five or six managed it."

Among them was Eduardo Muneton Tamayo, nicknamed "the Colombian Papillon" -- after the 1973 film starring Steve McQueen and Dustin Hoffman -- who escaped in 1969 but was caught three years later.

Serial killer Daniel Camargo Barbosa, known as the "sadist of El Charquito," escaped in 1984 with authorities insisting he died at sea.

He was arrested two years later in Ecuador and admitted to murdering 71 young girls there, although he is believed to have killed more than 180.

The prison was closed in 1984 after pressure from human rights organizations, as well as ecologists and scientists eager to protect the island's natural paradise after 70 percent of its jungle had been cut down by prisoners.

Since then, the jungle has reclaimed its lost territory.

"Colombians need to discover this dark historical place," said Omar Nanez, the only tourist visiting the island alongside AFP.

Given how quickly the ruins are being devoured by vegetation, "the government will have to decide what it wants to preserve of the prison," said one national park employee.

"Is this a cultural or historical asset? Or should it be left to disappear forever?"

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

The priests navigating Colombia's conflict zones

Juan Carlos Barreto peers up at a map of the dense jungles and rivers of Colombia's Chocó region. Passing his hand along the map, he explains where armed groups plant landmines. He describes how communities in some regions are being forcibly confined by militias setting curfews and blocking residents...
SOCIETY
dronedj.com

Colombian prison guards use drones to fly contraband – and burgers – into their own jail

DroneDJ readers are familiar with stories about prisoners working with outside UAV pilots to stage aerial drops of prohibited matter into jails around the world. Now there’s a case of penitentiary guards themselves using drones to deliver not just the usual contraband phones, tobacco, and drugs to their prison, but also orders of hamburgers, fried rice, and booze.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

SA urges halt to Nelson Mandela's Robben Island prison cell key auction

South Africa has demanded a halt to an auction of the key to the prison cell on Robben Island once occupied by former President Nelson Mandela. The sale is due in January in New York by Guernsey's auction house. The seller is Christo Brand, Mandela's former prison guard in the notorious jail.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Mcqueen
OilPrice.com

Cocaine, Guns And Gushers: Colombia’s Oil Industry Struggles To Reactivate

Rising security risk and rural violence, which is mostly fueled by the vast profits generated by the cocaine trade, is a key deterrent to attracting onshore oil investment in Colombia. According to the UN, Colombia’s cocaine production during 2020 increased by 8% compared to a year earlier, despite a 7%...
INDUSTRY
editorials24.com

Inside El Chapo’s wife’s harsh, prison-bound life

When Emma Coronel Aispuro was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday, El Chapo’s wife begged a federal court judge to consider her 10-year-old twin daughters with the imprisoned drug-cartel leader. “They are already growing up without the presence of one of their parents,” the 32-year-old brunette told Rudoph Contreras,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Prison#Colombian#Spanish#Greek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Daily Beast

Dozens Vanish Without a Trace in America’s New ‘Bermuda Triangle’ Next Door

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—In the dead of night this fall, 12 migrants left the small northern Mexican town of Coyame to enter the vast Chihuahuan desert, with the hopes of crossing into the U.S. by way of the Texas border. Among them was a 14-year-old boy from Southern Mexico who was dreaming of reuniting with his family on the other side of the border.
PUBLIC SAFETY
allthatsinteresting.com

Enraged Monkeys In India Have Thrown Hundreds Of Dogs From Tall Buildings And Trees In Terrifying ‘Revenge’ Killings

After a pack of wild dogs in the Indian state of Maharashtra allegedly killed a baby monkey in November, the primates have taken revenge by purging an entire town of its dogs. If the figures are accurate, the phrase “monkey see, monkey do” has never been more disturbing. After seeing wild dogs kill a baby monkey in November, a group of primates in the Indian state of Maharashtra has launched a series of revenge killings — and has reportedly killed 250 dogs by throwing them off buildings and treetops.
ANIMALS
New York Post

14-year-old Mexican girl jailed for fleeing arranged marriage

A Mexican teen who ran away to escape an arranged marriage to her neighbor was jailed last week, according to a report. The 14-year-old girl, identified in local reports as Anayeli, was set to marry last Monday in Mexico’s Guerrero state along the Pacific coast after her family received $9,300 for the arranged union, the Daily Beast reported Monday.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Princess Caroline of Monaco's estranged husband Prince Ernst of Hanover, 67, finds love with Spanish artist, 48, whose diplomat parents were friends with Princess Margaret

Prince Ernst of Hanover, the estranged husband of Princess Caroline of Monaco, has found love with a woman 20 years his junior, it has emerged. Ernst, 67, a distant cousin of the Queen, has been spotted out and about in Madrid with Spanish-born artist Claudia Stilianopoulos, 48, whose parents were friends with Princess Margaret.
CELEBRITIES
americanmilitarynews.com

4,100 Russians arrested trying to illegally enter US from Mexico this year

About 4,100 Russian nationals were stopped at the U.S. southern border in the 2021 fiscal year, up from fewer than 500 the year before in the 2020 fiscal year. Those 4,100 Russian nationals were among 1.7 million people that U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents encountered at the border this past year, according to CBP data released last month and first reported by the Washington Examiner.
PUBLIC SAFETY
realcleardefense.com

Russia Has Deployed Its First Terminator Tanks

Russia has deployed its first regular unit of Terminator combat support tanks. The first Terminator company – equipped with nine BMPT-72s – was assigned to the 90th Guards Tank Division, which is stationed in the Sverdlovsk and Chelyabinsk areas of the Urals region in Central Russia, according to Russian news agency TASS.
MILITARY
AFP

AFP

35K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy