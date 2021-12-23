ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Little Rock Police Department provides Christmas dinner for Arkansas community

By Alexis Nalley
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lsyb9_0dU5ihA900

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officers with the Little Rock Police Department gave away more than 300 Christmas turkeys Wednesday morning.

The Little Rock Police Foundation sponsored a Christmas drive-thru where they provided Christmas dinner along with side items and even toys.

Which restaurants will be open on Christmas?

The foundation said they hope to have more events that bring the police department and the community together in the future.

“If there’s an opportunity to help your fellow man and that’s what Christmas is all about, is giving,” Timothy Anderson with the Little Rock Police Foundation said. “The Little Rock Police Department gives every day, and it also says the police are your friends.”

Police said they wanted to meet the needs of the community this year to let people know they care.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Sports
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Dinner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
666K+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy