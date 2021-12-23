ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC has begun talks to bring back Grey's Anatomy with Ellen Pompeo for Season 19

Despite Pompeo pushing for Grey's to end this season, "renewal talks are underway for a potential 19th...

digitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy just hit a series low with ratings in season 18

Grey's Anatomy hit an all-time series low in terms of ratings recently, when Thursday night's episode (December 9) pulled in just 3.5 million viewers. According to TV Fanatic's latest round-ups, the seventh instalment of season 18 bagged just a 0.5 rating in the demo, too, suggesting that people's interest in the long-running medical drama is, perhaps, waning after it being on air for nearly 17 years.
AdWeek

Shonda Rhimes on Bridgerton Season 2 and Whether It’s Time to End Grey’s Anatomy

In this week’s digital cover story, Shonda Rhimes—Adweek’s Media Visionary—talks about how she rewrote the rules of TV, on both broadcast and streaming. But we also know that Shondaland fans had other pressing questions for the creator, like what’s coming up next on Bridgerton and how much longer she’ll keep Grey’s Anatomy, now in Season 18, on the air.
Vulture

Grey’s Anatomy Recap: Cliffhanger

Finally! Finally some big time drama on Grey’s Anatomy this season! It’s a Christmas miracle! I mean, the show is giving us A LITERAL CLIFFHANGER. And also several metaphorical cliffhangers. Of course we’re getting this drama and this energy from the show as it goes on extended hiatus until the end of February, but let’s not fixate on that. Instead, let’s fixate on the car that is hanging off a cliff for most of the episode.
Primetimer

Grey's Anatomy has turned into three different shows -- one with less Meredith Grey

"Ellen Pompeo has managed to find a new way to keep herself on Grey’s Anatomy without actually being on Grey’s Anatomy," says Genevieve Burgess. "In fact, Grey’s Anatomy itself seems like three different shows this season: The (Sexy) Adventures of Meredith in Minnesota, Grey’s Anatomy traditional, and the other half of Station 19 episodes. First of all, my continuing admiration for Ellen Pompeo who has decided she wants to keep making Grey’s Anatomy money without actually BEING on Grey’s Anatomy. Last season that meant the character of Meredith Grey in Grey Sloane Memorial was mostly played by a doll, and Ellen Pompeo got to hang out on a beach staring contentedly into the distance. This season it means hanging out in 'Minnesota,' which is just a very different hospital set that features Peter Gallagher and Scott Speedman. Her sister-in-law, Amelia, came with her and she pops in over at Seattle/Grey Sloane Memorial occasionally, so it’s not ENTIRELY a different show yet but it is effectively completely removed from the usual Grey’s setting and storylines. Maybe she’ll cure Parkinson’s disease! Even though she’s a general surgeon, not a neurosurgeon and it seems like Amelia and Dr. Kai Bartley are doing all the actual work when Dr. Bartley is not clearly trying to get into Amelia’s pants! Everything’s comin’ up Meredith! I guess this is how they keep Ellen from berating the directors. Meanwhile, Grey’s Anatomy prime seems increasingly undecipherable to anyone who is not watching Station 19."
wjtn.com

'Grey's Anatomy' reportedly eyeing 19th season renewal

There's potentially good news for Grey’s Anatomy fans -- the ABC drama's record-breaking run may not end with its current 18th season. Talks are reportedly underway to bring the series back for a 19th season, though sources tell Deadline that conversations are still in the early stages. Those talks...
WOOD

What’s on ABC: Winter finales of ‘Station 19’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ will leave viewers ‘on edge’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- We’re in the midst of a cheerful season, and ABC is joining in on the festivities by airing holiday-themed episodes of its primetime shows and specials throughout December. Beginning at 8 pm on Thursday, Dec. 16, fans of “Station 19” and “Grey’s Anatomy” can watch new episodes centered around the most wonderful time of the year. Here’s a glimpse of what’s in store for both dramas.
cartermatt.com

Is Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, December 16?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? What about its spin-off Station 19? We know that there are Christmas Specials coming, but are they airing this week?. Well, without further ado, this is where we come bearing some of the good news: You don’t have to wait to see these shows in action! You’ll have a chance to see both of them starting with Station 19 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and both of these stories are going to be holiday-themed in nature. However, they are also the final episodes of the calendar year. Because of that, there will be more pressure than ever to tell dramatic, high-stakes stories that leave you guessing about what could be coming up next.
TV Fanatic

Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 18 Episode 8

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 8 picked up with a heart for Farouk becoming available. As Cormac and Owen made their way to another hospital, they were caught up in a harrowing car crash. Meanwhile, Meredith and Dr. Hamilton found themselves making a break in the case. What did they...
Primetimer

Netflix's Death to 2021 and ABC's The Year: 2021 Tackle the Year That Was

Is life imitating art or is it the other way around? Netflix and ABC both look back at 2021 today, albeit one in satirical fashion and the other a bit more seriously. ABC's The Year: 2021 is the straight one, with Good Morning America host Robin Roberts reporting on the history-defining events of the year, while Netflix'a Death to 2021 is the streamer's second annual mockumentary-style year-end comedy special from the producers of Black Mirror.
Primetimer

Sara Ramirez is open to returning to Grey's Anatomy

"I wouldn't be who I am today without the experience I had on Grey's Anatomy and my heart is completely open to going back and checking in with Dr. Callie Torres," the And Just Like That star tells Peokple. "But that would only happen if the writers' room and the story really organically led them to need a character like Callie to come back. They all know that I support them from afar and that I'm rooting for them."
Us Weekly

Ellen Pompeo Is Trying — and Failing — to Convince People That ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Should End After 18 Seasons

Has the time come? Ellen Pompeo revealed why she has been pushing for Grey’s Anatomy to end after season 18 — despite receiving a big paycheck for her role on the drama. “I’ve been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end,” the 52-year-old actress told Insider in an interview published on Saturday, December 18. “​I feel like I’m the super naive one who keeps saying, ‘But what’s the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?’”
TVLine

This Is Us' Mandy Moore: Rebecca Is Headed in an 'Inevitable Direction' (Sniff!) in the Show's Final Season

Those Rebecca-on-her-deathbed flash-forwards with which This Is Us likes to tease us every once in a while are tough on series star Mandy Moore, but maybe not for the reasons you’d think. “It’s sad, but it’s more of a challenge not to let my own emotions about where the scenes are going influence what’s happening to Rebecca,” Moore tells TVLine. “I don’t want those to bleed through. But wow,” she adds, laughing, “what a crazy journey of going through five-and-a-half hours of hair and makeup to play those scenes with Justin [Hartley] and Sterling [K. Brown].” As viewers have seen over...
The Independent

Bridgerton season 2: Netflix announces release date for new episodes on Christmas day

Bridgerton has announced a release date for season two.The Netflix period drama became a huge hit when its first season aired on Christmas Day last year.Although fans were disappointed to see no new episodes released yesterday (25 December), the show, however, did finally announce that the second series will arrive on 25 March, 2022.The show’s creator Shonda Rhimes (previously Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal) confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: “Prepare the carriages, dear reader. #Bridgerton is back on March 25, 2022!”Prepare the carriages, dear reader. #Bridgerton is back on March 25, 2022!🐝💜 @shondaland @netflix pic.twitter.com/iCgth8MIUJ— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) December...
