Troy, NY

RPI football’s Olausen, Cohen & Isernia honored by ECAC

By Kevin Beattie
 5 days ago

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) has announced its 2021 Division III Football All-ECAC Teams and major award winners and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) is represented by three individuals. Student-athletes Thomas Olausen , an offensive lineman, and Josh Cohen , a defensive lineman, have been chosen to the Second Team, while head coach Ralph Isernia has been named the Coach of the Year.

A senior center, Olausen (Middletown, NJ Mater Dei Prep.) started all 13 games, helping the offense average 21.0 points and 288.5 yards per game. He paved the way for the running game to earn 90.2 yards per contest with the quarterbacks threw for 198.23 yards per contest and 32 total touchdowns. RPI, which held the ball for more than half of each game (30:58), scored at least 20 points in eight games with a season-high 41 against St. John Fisher (41-7).

Cohen (Wellesley, MA / Wellesley), a defensive tackle, had 52 stops, including 24 unassisted and six tackles for lost yards (23), in 11 games. He registered three sacks (18 yards lost) and two forced fumbles in helping the Engineers to a school record-tying 11 wins (11-2) and the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament. He had multiple tackles in 10 games, including two in which he made 10 stops. Cohen had five tackles in four other games with two coming in the post-season. Of his six tackles for lost yards, four came in the playoffs, as did two of his sacks.

He was previously named to the All-Liberty League First Team, D3football.com All-Region 2 First Team and D3football.com All-America Fourth Team. Olausen was All-Region Third Team and All-Liberty League First Team.

This is the third Coach of the Year honor for Isernia, who was previously recognized by the Liberty League and D3football.com. In winning 11 games, Isernia and the Engineers earned their seventh consecutive playoff appearance – the longest streak in school history – and finished the year having earned the Transit Trophy with a win at WPI, the Dutchman Shoes Trophy with a win Union and their third Liberty League title in four years. The team advanced to the NCAA’s Elite 8 for the second time in the last three seasons.

In his eight seasons (9 years) with the Engineers, Isernia has led the team to a 61-29 record (.649), six Dutchman Shoes Trophy Game victories, seven post-season appearances, including two trips to the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals, and a pair of ECAC Bowl titles.

Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

