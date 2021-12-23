Critics Choice Awards postponed due to Omicron spread

The 12th annual Academy Governors Awards, which was set for Jan. 15, has been postponed because of the recent surge in COVID cases, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday. Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May and Liv Ullmann were to receive honorary Oscars and Danny Glover was to receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at a star-studded gala dinner at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel. “We have made the difficult decision to change our plans in hosting the Governors Awards in person on January 15,” the Academy said in a statement. “Given the uncertainties around the variants and the impact this could have on our community, we feel this is the best and safest decision for our honorees and guests. Rescheduled plans will come at a later date as we continue to prioritize the health and wellbeing of all those involved.

