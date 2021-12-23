Critics Choice Awards postponed due to Omicron spread

Hollywood’s on-again, off-again relationship with critics is back on for the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards. The Critics’ Choice Association announced its best film picks of the year … right after the HFPA announced the Golden Globes nominees on the morning of December 13. Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast scored at both, this time tying with West Side Story for 11 nominations each. Dune, Don’t Look Up, The Power of the Dog, Licorice Pizza, and King Richard also celebrated Best Picture nominations, along with Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley, CODA, and Tick, Tick … Boom. Ariana DeBose and Rita Moreno from West Side Story are both up for Best Supporting Actress against Power of the Dog star Kirsten Dunst, while Maria Vasquez herself, Rachel Zegler, landed in Best Young Actor/Actress. Meanwhile, Succession holds control of the TV category with eight nominations.
