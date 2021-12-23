ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Critics Choice Awards postponed due to Omicron spread

 5 days ago
The Jan. 9 ceremony, set to be co-hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer on The CW and TBS from Century City, has been pushed back to a later unspecified date because of the recent COVID surge. The Critics Choice Association took over the...

ETOnline.com

Halle Berry to Receive SeeHer Honor at Critics Choice Awards

Halle Berry is being honored by the Critics Choice Association for her work on and off the screen. The Oscar-winning actress is set to receive the sixth annual SeeHer Award at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards slated for Jan. 9. The award is given to "a woman who advocates for gender equality, portrays characters with authenticity, defies stereotypes and pushes boundaries."
CELEBRITIES
celebritypage.com

The Critics Choice Awards Unveil Nominations For Film Categories ​

The Critics Choice Association (CAA) has released the nominations for the film categories for the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards. Leading with eleven nominations is Belfast from Focus Features. Apart from Best Picture, other nominations include the following:. Another leading movie with eleven nominations is West Side Story by Steven...
MOVIES
laconiadailysun.com

Critics Choice Awards are still going ahead despite other cancellations

The Critics Choice Awards are going ahead as an in-person event next month. The annual ceremony is currently set to be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on January 9, and while other Hollywood events - such as the Palm Springs Film Festival Gala, the BAFTA LA Tea Party and the AFI Awards luncheon - have been cancelled due to the pandemic, organizers are still looking to hold the event as planned.
ENTERTAINMENT
Vulture

2022 Critics’ Choice Awards Nominations Led by Belfast and West Side Story

Hollywood’s on-again, off-again relationship with critics is back on for the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards. The Critics’ Choice Association announced its best film picks of the year … right after the HFPA announced the Golden Globes nominees on the morning of December 13. Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast scored at both, this time tying with West Side Story for 11 nominations each. Dune, Don’t Look Up, The Power of the Dog, Licorice Pizza, and King Richard also celebrated Best Picture nominations, along with Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley, CODA, and Tick, Tick … Boom. Ariana DeBose and Rita Moreno from West Side Story are both up for Best Supporting Actress against Power of the Dog star Kirsten Dunst, while Maria Vasquez herself, Rachel Zegler, landed in Best Young Actor/Actress. Meanwhile, Succession holds control of the TV category with eight nominations.
MOVIES
Showbiz411

COVID Scuttles Critics Choice Awards After Taking Governors Awards and New York Film Critics

Now the Critics Choice Awards are scuttled because of COVID. Here’s the announcement:. “After thoughtful consideration and candid conversations with our partners at The CW and TBS, we have collectively come to the conclusion that the prudent and responsible decision at this point is to postpone the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, originally slated for January 9, 2022. We are in regular communication with LA County Public Health officials, and we are currently working diligently to find a new date during the upcoming awards season in which to host our annual gala in-person with everyone’s safety and health remaining our top priority. We will be sharing additional details with our friends and colleagues throughout the entertainment industry as soon as we can.”
MOVIES
Deadline

Critics Choice Awards Postponed Due To Covid Concerns; New Date TBA; Motion Picture Academy Postpones Theatre Re-Openings

The Critics Choice Association announced today the postponement of its  27th annual Critics Choice Awards, which were to be presented on January 9. Here is the statement: “After thoughtful consideration and candid conversations with our partners at The CW and TBS, we have collectively come to the conclusion that the prudent and responsible decision at this point is to postpone the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, originally slated for January 9, 2022. We are in constant communication with LA County Health Officials, and we are currently working diligently to find a new date during the upcoming awards season in which to host...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Governors Awards Postponed Due to COVID Surge

The 12th annual Academy Governors Awards, which was set for Jan. 15, has been postponed because of the recent surge in COVID cases, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday. Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May and Liv Ullmann were to receive honorary Oscars and Danny Glover was to receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at a star-studded gala dinner at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel. “We have made the difficult decision to change our plans in hosting the Governors Awards in person on January 15,” the Academy said in a statement. “Given the uncertainties around the variants and the impact this could have on our community, we feel this is the best and safest decision for our honorees and guests. Rescheduled plans will come at a later date as we continue to prioritize the health and wellbeing of all those involved.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cartoon Brew

Critics Choice Awards Reintroduce Animation Category, Announce Nominees

With the Golden Globes engulfed in scandal, the Critics Choice Awards are hoping to usurp their place in the awards season. Symbolically, the Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced their nominations yesterday — the same day as the Globes — and will reveal winners on January 9, again like the Globes.
MOVIES
wgnradio.com

Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Michael Keaton returns, Critics Choice Awards postponed, and Christmas movies

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean and Bob discuss how Michael Keaton will return to Batman role, how the Critics Choice Awards will be postponed because of COVID, James Franco breaks his silence on sexual assault charges, Christmas movies that give the most comfort, and so much more.
MOVIES
purecountry1067.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Hello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross saddens fans with painful goodbye

It was a very sad and difficult day for Tracee Ellis Ross when she took a step back from her comedic genius to deliver a painful farewell. In an emotional post, the daughter of Diana Ross was overcome with feelings as she shared photos from the wrap party of her show, Black-ish.
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey and His Wife Stun at Premiere for New Movie

Matthew McConaughey stepped out on the red carpet looking mighty spiffy. McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves attended the Sunday premiere of his new film Sing 2. The event took place in Los Angeles, California at the Greek Theatre. McConaughey had a tan suit with a black shirt and slicked back hair. Meanwhile, Alves stunned in a beige gown with numerous tiers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Is Seen In Rare Photos With Daughters Sunday, 13, & Faith, 10, Arriving In Sydney — Photos

Nicole Kidman touched down in Sydney with daughters Sunday and Faith ahead of the Australian premiere of ‘Being the Ricardos.’. Nicole Kidman is back home in Australia with daughters Sunday, 13, and Faith, 10, after promoting her upcoming film Being the Ricardos in the states. The actress, 54, touched down in Sydney Airport with her kids on Thursday, Dec. 9, looking casual in black pants and a sweater vest, as seen in photos HERE.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Jennifer Lawrence reveals why filming with Leo DiCaprio was ‘hell’

Hell hath no fury like Jennifer Lawrence scorned. The 31-year-old Oscar winner has found herself back in the spotlight, as she’s starring in the upcoming Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.”. Lawrence recently revealed why filming the Adam McKay black comedy — especially with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
Los Angeles, CA
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

