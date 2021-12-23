COUNTY BEAT: Water, roads, meeting notices discussed

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – During Monday’s meeting of the Potter County Commissioners’ Court, officials from the court, along with the multitude of community members in attendance, spoke for more than two hours regarding a resolution presented to the court about the way the county hosts its elections. During the meeting, Dan Rogers, the chairman of […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division has issued a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice for Sheppard Road. This advisory affects about 30 connections on the city’s drinking water system. This notice does not mean that the water is unsafe, but it does...
The need for child care in the Madison area is an issue that Lake Area Improvement Corporation Executive Director Brooke Rollag plans to work on addressing. Rollag met with Lake County Commissioners during their meeting on Tuesday and said that along with her work with the LAIC’s Forward Madison-4 campaign since starting in the position in October, she has also been learning more about the child care situation in the area.
MARSHALL, Texas (News release) - On Monday, December 27, 2021, beginning at 8:00 a.m. water on South Garrett St. and Travis St. east to Travis St. and Highway 59, will be temporarily shut off to allow contractors to tie in the east end of the 12″ water main located on Travis Street.
Notice of Meeting of the Board of Commissioners of Vanderburgh County. Notice is hereby given that the Board of Commissioners of Vanderburgh County will hold a meeting on December 28, 2021, commencing at 3:00 p.m. and continuing until completed, in Room 301 of the Civic Center Complex located at 1 N.W. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Evansville, Indiana, for the purpose of discussing the following:
The City of Tifton’s Utilities Department will be taking the well and tank on Windsor Drive back in service on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Customers in the area East of Tift Avenue, between 28th Street and 8th Street, may experience rusty water. Please reference the Rusty Water Pamphlet, found at https://www.tifton.net/245/Water-Services, for additional information.
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pleasant Ridge Water Association has issued a boil water notice for some of its customers. Customers on Tressies Lane and Franklin Shows Road, one-fourth mile east of Tressies Lane, are under notice. The association estimates that between 50 - 75 customers could be affected. The...
Wellington’s Utilities Department has issued a precautionary boil water notice for residents on 1074-1267 Hyacinth Place (Apartments A-D), 13835 and 13839 Bottle Brush Court, and 1068 Goldenrod Road after a broken fire hydrant. The notice will remain in effect until two consecutive days of bacteriological samples have produced satisfactory results.
RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Around 170 customers of Northeast Perry County Utility are under a boil water notice. The notice affects customers on Mississippi Highway 42 from Camp 8 Road to Richton city limits. This includes customers on Gavin Mayo Drive, Jess Newell Road, Jim Newell Road, Hardy Malone Road,...
Good morning, City of Belen. Due to a water break on Tafoya rd, the following areas will not have water until the repairs have been made: Tafoya Rd, Garcia, and Valentine. We apologize for any inconvenience. Have a great day!
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Rose Hill Water Association announced an additional Boil Water Notice Monday, Dec. 13, due to a repair on the main line. It affects customers from the intersection of County Road 31 and County Road 3127, south on County Road 31 to the end of the utility’s service line. This includes County Road 3127 as well. About 35 households lost service when the repair was made.
For over a century, fire districts and water districts have worked synergistically in providing essential services to Long Islanders. If water pressure and flow is not maintained to the highest level at all times, it would compromise firefighters’ ability to hook up to fire hydrants and fight fires. Realizing communications between member water districts of the Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners’ Association (NSWCA) and local fire districts is imperative, NSWCA, of which John Coumatos of Bethpage Water District is 1st Vice President and Amanda R. Field of Plainview Water District is President, recently held a meeting with the Nassau County Fire Commission.
Weaverville – The meeting on Monday evening (December 20) began with a recognition of Earl Valois for being the town’s liaison with the Metropolitan Sewer District, followed by public comment, during which three people spoke. Jay Schauer was the first to talk about the town’s relationship to the Weaverville Center for Creative and Healthy Living. Ward Patton spoke on a council member coming by to talk about complaints about his business, Weaver House. Next, James Henil with SaveIvyRiver.org gave the council some information to consider as an alternative to expanding the water treatment plant.
Improvements to LaBelle’s water and sewer system were discussed at the city’s Board of Commissioners regular meeting Dec. 9. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. For $5.99, less than 20 cents a day, subscribers will receive unlimited...
Photo courtesy of Shana Hambelton The Highway 181 bridge near Hodgson Mill in Sycamore was closed due to the swollen waters of Bryant Creek Dec. 17, after five to seven inches of rain fell across Ozark County. Photo above: The water receded Saturday, revealing a massive log jam on the bridge.
DAYTON — Columbia County Sheriff Joe Helm and Prosecutor Dale Slack are hosting a town hall meeting Wednesday, Dec. 22, to discuss what some recent law changes mean to law enforcement in Washington State. “Ever since the reform laws passed, we have been getting calls here to our office...
Comments / 0