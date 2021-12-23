COUNTY BEAT: Water, roads, meeting notices discussed

Weaverville – The meeting on Monday evening (December 20) began with a recognition of Earl Valois for being the town’s liaison with the Metropolitan Sewer District, followed by public comment, during which three people spoke. Jay Schauer was the first to talk about the town’s relationship to the Weaverville Center for Creative and Healthy Living. Ward Patton spoke on a council member coming by to talk about complaints about his business, Weaver House. Next, James Henil with SaveIvyRiver.org gave the council some information to consider as an alternative to expanding the water treatment plant.

